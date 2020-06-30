Metso Plans Press, Analyst Briefings

July 1, 2020, marks the first day of future Metso Outotec, a unique new company with leadership in sustainable minerals processing, metals refining and recycling technologies globally.

Combined, the future Metso Outotec will deliver significant benefits for its customers, shareholders and other stakeholders through the comprehensive full plant offering from equipment to a broad range of services, complemented by a large installed base, strong innovation and R&D capabilities and extensive global services network.

July 1, 2020 (EEST)

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Press and analyst briefing in English, hosted by Pekka Vauramo, president and CEO, and Eeva Sipilä, CFO and deputy CEO.

The event will be streamed at: https://metso-outotec.videosync.fi/pressconference-010720

Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Conference code: 48766475#

US: +1 6319131422

Recordings of the briefings and the presentation slides will be available afterwards at mogroup.com.