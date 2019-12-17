Nordberg C Series is engineered for the toughest feed materials. Due to their smaller physical size, jaw crushers also are ideal for tight spaces, such as underground mining and mobile crushing applications.

Metso will deliver high-performance crushing and material handling equipment to the De Beers Group Venetia mine, located in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The Venetia mine is reported to produce an output of about 4 million carats, making it one of South Africa's mineral resource flagships.

Initially, the Venetia mine was designed as an open-pit operation. In 2013, an underground extension project commenced with plans to start producing carats in 2022, climbing to full production in 2025 and extending the mine life to 2046. To achieve this, the project team needed a dedicated commitment and optimized, high-performance technologies to deliver on their plans.

The customer approached Metso to deliver two primary jaw crushers and a number of feeders. All the equipment will be installed underground, which is a very challenging installation, especially given the shaft constraints (dimensions) and weigh limitations for transportation underground.

The customer decided on Metso's Nordberg C Series jaw crusher range because the revolutionary pinned and bolted design of the crusher allows for the extensive disassembly. This enhances ease of transportation and installation, especially where there are critical space constraints such as an underground installation — as is the case with this project. The Metso apron feeders are used for extracting or feeding ores that are wet, sticky, dry or even frozen.

The order was booked in Metso's third-quarter 2019 orders received.

For more information, visit www.metso.com.