MH Equipment (MH) has been awarded the prestigious MVP Award for 2022. For the sixth consecutive year, MH Equipment has earned an MVP Award from the industry's trade association, MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).

Award recipients must satisfy a rigorous set of criteria with less than 10 percent of the association's membership earning the award. As a 2022 MVP, MH Equipment has successfully demonstrated a commitment to business excellence, professionalism and good stewardship.

To qualify for the annual MVP Award, companies are required to provide evidence of their commitment to their partners in business including their customers, employees and suppliers. They must satisfy criteria in the following important areas:

Industry Advocacy

Customer Service & Safety Practices

Business Networking

Continuing Education

Business Best Practices

"We appreciate and are humbled to receive the 2022 MHEDA MVP Award. To us it acknowledges the relationships we value with our customers, suppliers, and employees. And it is a meaningful way to let us know we are living out a key value of ours — to provide innovative solutions for our customers. Thank you for this prestigious award," said Woody Hartwell, president of sales and marketing.

"Achieving the MVP Award demonstrates a company wide effort to maintain the highest business standards, customer service, employee development and commitment to the betterment of the material handling industry," said Ted Springer, president of Springer Equipment Co. Inc. and 2021 MHEDA chairman. "MHEDA is very proud of our award-winning members."

About MH Equipment

MH Equipment (MH) began in Peoria, Ill., in 1952 as a small forklift dealership with approximately 50 employees. MH remains passionate about treating all people whether they be customers, employees or suppliers with honor and respect. This mentality and ethical leadership has helped MH become one of the largest and fasted growing full-service material handling equipment and service providers in the United States.

MH is now comprised of multiple dealerships, more than 900 employees and 30 servicing locations throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, South Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Receiving Hyster-Yale Group's Dealer of Distinction awards and MHEDA's MVP award on a consistent basis recognizes MH's commitment to success.

For more information, visit mhequipment.com.

