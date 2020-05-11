--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Michael Brookshaw Resigns From Keestrack

Mon May 11, 2020 - National Edition
Keestrack


Michael Brookshaw's tasks will be taken over by the CEO of Keestrack, Frederik Hoogendoorn (pictured), second generation business owner.

Keestrack, a global specialist of mobile crushing and screening equipment worked together with Michael Brookshaw, the global distribution manager, for 5 years to enlarge its distribution network globally. After completing the 5-year working contract, Keestrack and Brookshaw decided that he will stand down from this position.

Keestrack and Brookshaw set many goals and they have succeeded them all and gone beyond. This was possible due to a dedicated team and a well setup distributor network, according to Keestrack.

Brookshaw's tasks will be taken over by the CEO of Keestrack, Frederik Hoogendoorn, second generation business owner, who has been mentored by Brookshaw. All sales and distributors are under his responsibility.

The press and marketing activities are still handled by Marcel Kerkhofs, marketing manager at Keestrack.

"I want to thank Michael for bringing Keestrack to the next level. Although we are going to miss Michael's entertaining press shows, we are certain we will continue bringing new exciting innovations to market."

"lt has been a great pleasure to help and support Keestrack as a company and I have a lot of positive memories of you all. I would like to thank management and employees at Keestrack for their support and drive in these 5-year period and also all of the distributors and customers, without them we would not be in the fantastic position that we are in today," Brookshaw said.

For more information, visit www.keestrack.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



