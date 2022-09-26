List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Michael Dawson Announced as Marketing Specialist at Link-Belt Cranes

Mon September 26, 2022 - National Edition
Link-Belt Cranes


Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson

Michael Dawson has been named marketing product specialist of lattice crawler and telescopic crawler cranes at Link-Belt Cranes. In his new role Dawson will provide marketing and sales support to all lattice crawler and telescopic crawler products for Link-Belt Cranes customers and personnel.

Dawson has experience in the heavy equipment industry dating back to 2007, when he became a service representative for former Brazilian distributor, Brasil Máquinas de Construção. In 2015, he became a training technician in Link-Belt Cranes' training department.

"Michael has great experience for this position. We are excited to add him to our team and to be able to provide his breadth of knowledge to our product group for our distributors," said Kelly Fiechter, product manager of lattice and telescopic crawler cranes.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Bizzack Construction Leads Vital Corridor Q Work

Drones Are Benefitting Earthmoving Operations

Raised On Blacktop With American Pavement Specialists

VIDEO: Doosan DD100 Dozers Are in Full Production, On Their Way to North America

Mecalac Introduces New Swing Loader Models to North American Market

Concrete Sector Continues to See Project Delays, Production Cut-Backs

Bobcat Company Officially Opens New Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center in Reno, Nev.

103-Year-Old New Brunswick, N.J., Train Station to Get $49M Makeover



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Link-Belt Link-Belt Cranes






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA