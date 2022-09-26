Michael Dawson

Michael Dawson has been named marketing product specialist of lattice crawler and telescopic crawler cranes at Link-Belt Cranes. In his new role Dawson will provide marketing and sales support to all lattice crawler and telescopic crawler products for Link-Belt Cranes customers and personnel.

Dawson has experience in the heavy equipment industry dating back to 2007, when he became a service representative for former Brazilian distributor, Brasil Máquinas de Construção. In 2015, he became a training technician in Link-Belt Cranes' training department.

"Michael has great experience for this position. We are excited to add him to our team and to be able to provide his breadth of knowledge to our product group for our distributors," said Kelly Fiechter, product manager of lattice and telescopic crawler cranes.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

