Michigan CAT held three open houses over the span of three days — July 30 to Aug. 1 — at its Grand Rapids, Lansing and Novi, Mich., locations. A combined 600 guests attended the three events.

The open houses highlighted some of the many things Michigan CAT has to offer, including financial services, product support, trucking, SITECH technology, rental offerings and a merchandise tent.

Attendees were invited to the demo area to test out several of Cat's excavators, including the new Cat wheel loader and new compact track loaders — most equipped with SITECH technology. The new 255 and 265 compact track loaders were the highlight of the open house, featuring more torque and lift height plus a larger cab. CEG

Today's top stories