    Michigan CAT Hosts Three Days of Open House Events

    Wed August 14, 2024 - Midwest Edition #17
    CEG


    Michigan CAT held three open houses over the span of three days — July 30 to Aug. 1 — at its Grand Rapids, Lansing and Novi, Mich., locations. A combined 600 guests attended the three events.

    The open houses highlighted some of the many things Michigan CAT has to offer, including financial services, product support, trucking, SITECH technology, rental offerings and a merchandise tent.

    Attendees were invited to the demo area to test out several of Cat's excavators, including the new Cat wheel loader and new compact track loaders — most equipped with SITECH technology. The new 255 and 265 compact track loaders were the highlight of the open house, featuring more torque and lift height plus a larger cab. CEG

    (L-R) are Derek Moran, Joe Seagraves and Andy Croston. “It’s a great day to see all the branches of the company come together at the Michigan CAT open house,” said Croston. (CEG photo)
    Bjorn Westlund of Caterpillar demonstrates the Cat 325 excavator. (CEG photo)
    Paul Lammers of the village of Grass Lake checks out the new Cat 938 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Al Pearsall Sr., Al Pearsall Jr. and Kay Pearsall, of Pearsall Farms and Excavating, try out the new 255 CTL. (CEG photo)
    Sage, Foxx and Adrienne Guenther enjoy some ice cream at the open house. (CEG photo)
    “The new 938 wheel loader joysticks allow more comfort and mobility for driving and loading,” said Megan Couch of Caterpillar. (CEG photo)
    The open houses highlighted some of the many things Michigan CAT has to offer. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Brandon McGhan and Mike Renner of the new Cat HydroVac division, and Hi-Vac Corporation representative Dan Brennan, showcase their capabilities. “There is a huge demand in this area and with more than 43 locations in two states we’re ready to help support the area needs,” said McGhan. (CEG photo)
    Jake Hamp (L) and Lyle Felps, both of Cat Financial, were on hand at the open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jess Buono (in cab), Jim and Jake Grady, all of Grady Excavating, check out the new Cat 265 CTL. (CEG photo)
    Adam Young (L) and Anthony Green of BWL Construction check out the new compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
    Michigan CAT Used Equipment team Scott Sergisen (L) and Adam Widdis were excited to talk with attendees. (CEG photo)
    Ben Byelich, rental account manager, has information to share on the Michigan CAT Marine Division. (CEG photo)
    Earl Fabbro (L) and Eric Schaedig promote the heavy-duty new content engine. (CEG photo)
    SITECH representatives were set up to discuss the technology capabilities. (L-R) are James Kahn, Brett Harrison, Cole Dowd, Kevin Ackley, Eric Hofstra and Josh Buchanan. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Ray Webber, Nick Langenderfer, Chad House, Chuck Pearce, Jack Fredericks and Kevin Boehmer of the MacAllister CAT and Michigan CAT Rental division. (CEG photo)




