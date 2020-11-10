--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Mid Country Hosts First Event at Bondurant, Iowa, Facility

Tue November 10, 2020 - Midwest Edition #23
Mid-Country/CEG




Mid Country Machinery held its first open house at its Bondurant, Iowa, location on Oct. 22. More than 250 attendees turned out to view equipment, speak with staff and participate in an auction conducted by Alex Lyon & Son.

On display was a Bell truck with a K-tec scraper attached; John Deere dozers; Hitachi wheel loaders; SANY mini-excavators; and Gehl skid loaders.

SANY America sponsored the Hotsy Totsy Food Truck and other vendors provided hats, t-shirts, koozies and many other giveaways for all attendees. Raffle prizes consisted of an 85-in. TV, smoker, Yeti cooler, cornhole boards, game table and a gun case. Mid Country is grateful for all who supported and contributed to the event.

Mid Country Machinery is located in Bondurant, Iowa, just off highway 65 (NE Hubbell Ave). The sales team includes Bud PeCoy, Bob Conaway, Aaron Reicherts, Mark Swedlund, Rick Anhalt and Jacob Conaway. The rental team includes Tim Kramer, Shane Bruse and Nick Letizia. Its service team includes Steve Grell, Garrett Cook, Michael Greene, Nick Harban, Octavio Lorenzo and Nate Stodden. Other staff at this location include Cole Ruge, branch manager; Chris Poling, parts manager; Aaron DeMoss, truck driver; and Madison Thilges, marketer.

The Alex Lyon & Son auction included items from Mid Country's late model rental fleet to make room for new 2021 equipment. It also featured equipment from a recently-completed job from CornerStone excavating.

The top machines sold include Caterpillar 938M loader; a Caterpillar 336 excavator; a John Deere 324G skid steer; a Kobelco SK85CS-3E excavator; and a Bomag 1300/30 milling machine. CEG

On display was a Bell truck with a K-Tec scraper attached; John Deere dozers; Hitachi wheel loaders; SANY mini-excavators; and Gehl skid loaders.
On display was a Bell truck with a K-Tec scraper attached; John Deere dozers; Hitachi wheel loaders; SANY mini-excavators; and Gehl skid loaders.

The auction was run by Alex Lyon & Son. It included items from Mid Country’s late model rental fleet to make room for new 2021 equipment. It also featured equipment from a recently-completed job from CornerStone excavating.
The auction was run by Alex Lyon & Son. It included items from Mid Country’s late model rental fleet to make room for new 2021 equipment. It also featured equipment from a recently-completed job from CornerStone excavating.

Lucas Peed (R), co-owner of Mid Country Machinery, is with his son, Landon, and grandson, Tucker.
Lucas Peed (R), co-owner of Mid Country Machinery, is with his son, Landon, and grandson, Tucker.

Mid Country Machinery held its first open house at its Bondurant, Iowa, location on Oct. 22.
Mid Country Machinery held its first open house at its Bondurant, Iowa, location on Oct. 22.

Josh Phifer, owner of Edge Commercial in Grimes, Iowa, is a possible new Mid Country customer. Phifer was looking to add some of these new Gehl VT320 track loaders to his fleet. “We heard these are great people here and wanted to come and check it out and see what they have to offer,” he said.
Josh Phifer, owner of Edge Commercial in Grimes, Iowa, is a possible new Mid Country customer. Phifer was looking to add some of these new Gehl VT320 track loaders to his fleet. “We heard these are great people here and wanted to come and check it out and see what they have to offer,” he said.

A Kobelco SK170 excavator greeted guests at Mid Country Machinery’s first open house in Bondurant, Iowa.
A Kobelco SK170 excavator greeted guests at Mid Country Machinery’s first open house in Bondurant, Iowa.

Equipment is on display in the lobby of Mid Country Machinery’s newest location — 3509 Franklin Street S, Bondurant, Iowa.
Equipment is on display in the lobby of Mid Country Machinery’s newest location — 3509 Franklin Street S, Bondurant, Iowa.

(L-R): Bill Czerwinski, vice president of Western region sales of Bell Trucks; Aaron Reicherts, sales representative of Mid Country Machinery; and Lucas Peed, co-owner and sales representative of Mid Country Machinery, are ready to help customers at the open house.
(L-R): Bill Czerwinski, vice president of Western region sales of Bell Trucks; Aaron Reicherts, sales representative of Mid Country Machinery; and Lucas Peed, co-owner and sales representative of Mid Country Machinery, are ready to help customers at the open house.

Maddie Thilges, new marketing coordinator of Mid Country, shows off the new Roland VGZ 540 graphics printer used to create equipment and vehicle graphics for the dealership and its customers. “This has been a great investment,” said Thilges. “We can do our own vehicle and equipment graphics, banners, signs and much more.”
Maddie Thilges, new marketing coordinator of Mid Country, shows off the new Roland VGZ 540 graphics printer used to create equipment and vehicle graphics for the dealership and its customers. “This has been a great investment,” said Thilges. “We can do our own vehicle and equipment graphics, banners, signs and much more.”

Gary Crabs (L) of AGE in Erlihm, Iowa, talks with Mark Swedlund, one of Mid Country Machinery’s dealer principles, about one of the newest pieces of equipment added to the Mid Country lineup — a Bauer Built heavy-duty side dump trailer. Crabs said he has two of these heavy-duty trailers and can run them in tandem. He said these are versatile and the heaviest built trailer has ever used. “It is bullet proof,” said Crabs. “I absolutely love this trailer.”
Gary Crabs (L) of AGE in Erlihm, Iowa, talks with Mark Swedlund, one of Mid Country Machinery’s dealer principles, about one of the newest pieces of equipment added to the Mid Country lineup — a Bauer Built heavy-duty side dump trailer. Crabs said he has two of these heavy-duty trailers and can run them in tandem. He said these are versatile and the heaviest built trailer has ever used. “It is bullet proof,” said Crabs. “I absolutely love this trailer.”



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Alex Lyon & Son Sales Managers & Auctioneers, Inc. Auctions Business News Iowa Mid Country Machinery