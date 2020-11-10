Mid Country Hosts First Event at Bondurant, Iowa, Facility

Mid Country Machinery held its first open house at its Bondurant, Iowa, location on Oct. 22. More than 250 attendees turned out to view equipment, speak with staff and participate in an auction conducted by Alex Lyon & Son.
On display was a Bell truck with a K-tec scraper attached; John Deere dozers; Hitachi wheel loaders; SANY mini-excavators; and Gehl skid loaders.
SANY America sponsored the Hotsy Totsy Food Truck and other vendors provided hats, t-shirts, koozies and many other giveaways for all attendees. Raffle prizes consisted of an 85-in. TV, smoker, Yeti cooler, cornhole boards, game table and a gun case. Mid Country is grateful for all who supported and contributed to the event.
Mid Country Machinery is located in Bondurant, Iowa, just off highway 65 (NE Hubbell Ave). The sales team includes Bud PeCoy, Bob Conaway, Aaron Reicherts, Mark Swedlund, Rick Anhalt and Jacob Conaway. The rental team includes Tim Kramer, Shane Bruse and Nick Letizia. Its service team includes Steve Grell, Garrett Cook, Michael Greene, Nick Harban, Octavio Lorenzo and Nate Stodden. Other staff at this location include Cole Ruge, branch manager; Chris Poling, parts manager; Aaron DeMoss, truck driver; and Madison Thilges, marketer.
The Alex Lyon & Son auction included items from Mid Country's late model rental fleet to make room for new 2021 equipment. It also featured equipment from a recently-completed job from CornerStone excavating.
The top machines sold include Caterpillar 938M loader; a Caterpillar 336 excavator; a John Deere 324G skid steer; a Kobelco SK85CS-3E excavator; and a Bomag 1300/30 milling machine. CEG
On display was a Bell truck with a K-Tec scraper attached; John Deere dozers; Hitachi wheel loaders; SANY mini-excavators; and Gehl skid loaders.
The auction was run by Alex Lyon & Son. It included items from Mid Country’s late model rental fleet to make room for new 2021 equipment. It also featured equipment from a recently-completed job from CornerStone excavating.
Lucas Peed (R), co-owner of Mid Country Machinery, is with his son, Landon, and grandson, Tucker.
Mid Country Machinery held its first open house at its Bondurant, Iowa, location on Oct. 22.
Josh Phifer, owner of Edge Commercial in Grimes, Iowa, is a possible new Mid Country customer. Phifer was looking to add some of these new Gehl VT320 track loaders to his fleet. “We heard these are great people here and wanted to come and check it out and see what they have to offer,” he said.
A Kobelco SK170 excavator greeted guests at Mid Country Machinery’s first open house in Bondurant, Iowa.
Equipment is on display in the lobby of Mid Country Machinery’s newest location — 3509 Franklin Street S, Bondurant, Iowa.
(L-R): Bill Czerwinski, vice president of Western region sales of Bell Trucks; Aaron Reicherts, sales representative of Mid Country Machinery; and Lucas Peed, co-owner and sales representative of Mid Country Machinery, are ready to help customers at the open house.
Maddie Thilges, new marketing coordinator of Mid Country, shows off the new Roland VGZ 540 graphics printer used to create equipment and vehicle graphics for the dealership and its customers. “This has been a great investment,” said Thilges. “We can do our own vehicle and equipment graphics, banners, signs and much more.”
Gary Crabs (L) of AGE in Erlihm, Iowa, talks with Mark Swedlund, one of Mid Country Machinery’s dealer principles, about one of the newest pieces of equipment added to the Mid Country lineup — a Bauer Built heavy-duty side dump trailer. Crabs said he has two of these heavy-duty trailers and can run them in tandem. He said these are versatile and the heaviest built trailer has ever used. “It is bullet proof,” said Crabs. “I absolutely love this trailer.”