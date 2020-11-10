Mid Country Hosts First Event at Bondurant, Iowa, Facility

Mid Country Machinery held its first open house at its Bondurant, Iowa, location on Oct. 22. More than 250 attendees turned out to view equipment, speak with staff and participate in an auction conducted by Alex Lyon & Son.

On display was a Bell truck with a K-tec scraper attached; John Deere dozers; Hitachi wheel loaders; SANY mini-excavators; and Gehl skid loaders.

SANY America sponsored the Hotsy Totsy Food Truck and other vendors provided hats, t-shirts, koozies and many other giveaways for all attendees. Raffle prizes consisted of an 85-in. TV, smoker, Yeti cooler, cornhole boards, game table and a gun case. Mid Country is grateful for all who supported and contributed to the event.

Mid Country Machinery is located in Bondurant, Iowa, just off highway 65 (NE Hubbell Ave). The sales team includes Bud PeCoy, Bob Conaway, Aaron Reicherts, Mark Swedlund, Rick Anhalt and Jacob Conaway. The rental team includes Tim Kramer, Shane Bruse and Nick Letizia. Its service team includes Steve Grell, Garrett Cook, Michael Greene, Nick Harban, Octavio Lorenzo and Nate Stodden. Other staff at this location include Cole Ruge, branch manager; Chris Poling, parts manager; Aaron DeMoss, truck driver; and Madison Thilges, marketer.

The Alex Lyon & Son auction included items from Mid Country's late model rental fleet to make room for new 2021 equipment. It also featured equipment from a recently-completed job from CornerStone excavating.

The top machines sold include Caterpillar 938M loader; a Caterpillar 336 excavator; a John Deere 324G skid steer; a Kobelco SK85CS-3E excavator; and a Bomag 1300/30 milling machine. CEG