Ring Power Corporation Chairman and CEO Randal L. Ringhaver announced the appointment of Mike Beauregard, senior vice president – director of utilities, crane and truck division to Ring Power Corporation's board of directors.

Beauregard began his career at Ring Power in 2003 as a sales trainee in the heavy equipment service shop, learning about Cat equipment and Caterpillar systems and processes. In 2004, he advanced to heavy equipment rental coordinator and gained additional experience in equipment rental before relocating in 2005 to the Palm Bay store as Cat Rental Store account manager.

After working five years in Cat Rental Store sales in the southern half of Brevard County and the surrounding area, Beauregard found a new opportunity in 2010, representing the utility products offered by Ring Power in a territory encompassing Interstate-4 from east to west, and south all the way to Key West.

In 2013, as the utility equipment business segment at Ring Power began to grow, Beauregard received a promotion to general manager of the utility equipment group, which was still under the Cat Rental Store umbrella. By 2017, the utility equipment group had realized significant growth and, with a focus on the future, organized into its own division. Beauregard remained at the helm as vice president, general manager of the utility equipment division.

Owing to the division's unprecedented growth and increased demand for service and support over its eight-year period, utility equipment recently added Ring Power's truck service business and Nikola electric commercial vehicles to create a unified, retail utility products business.

Additionally, following the retirement of Dave Glass, vice president — crane division in January, and in an effort to create more synergy within all Ring Power facilities and personnel in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Texas, the crane sales, rental, parts and service support operations have also been aligned under the same, unified utility equipment leadership team.

Ringhaver stated, "Mike has shown great leadership in the rapid growth and management of our utility business segment and is always searching for new ways to better serve our customers."

"Being appointed to Ring Power's board of directors is a great honor," said Beauregard. "I am excited about the opportunity to engage with the talented leadership already in place, and look forward to being able to add some additional perspective and value from the businesses we have recently aligned with utility.

We are at a pinnacle moment in the growth of our utilities, crane and truck businesses and having more direct access to our senior leadership will be key to implementing our dynamic vision for the future."

For more information, visit www.ringpower.com.

