Minimizer, Premier Create One Strategic Sales Team, Redesign Regional Coverage

Wed October 14, 2020 - Midwest Edition #21
Minimizer



Minimizer's acquisition of Premier Manufacturing in January 2020 has led to the creation of one strategic sales team, with new directors, regional managers and redesigned regional coverage to streamline communication with a focus on customer satisfaction.

In this new sales resource optimization, Derek Quys has been named director of sales, while Greg Renberg will serve as director of national accounts.

"Combining Minimizer and Premier sales activity creates a customer-centric approach aimed at distributors and end-user customers with a clear and concise integrated message," Quys said.

"We've identified a goal of total customer satisfaction and the sales reorganization was vital in order to establish one sales team with a unified and clear message both internally and for our customer base," Renberg said.

Within the new sales structure, Quys will have five regional managers and 12 territory managers serving as a hybrid of the Minimizer and Premier legacy sales teams.

"We've added clear structure to our team with territory managers and regional sales managers all working together to achieve specific goals," Renberg said. "We also have a refined focus on working with key national accounts to help drive business through specific channels, making our products accessible for both distributors and fleet customers."

"These changes address the need for one sales team, one message and the ability to sell both brands in the market," Minimizer/Premier President and CEO Christopher Thorpe said.

For more information, visit minimizer.com and premier-mfg.com.

About Minimizer

Leveraging more than 35 years of manufacturing at its production facility in Blooming Prairie, Minn., Minimizer's poly fenders and integrated bracket kits are nearly indestructible and are guaranteed for life, according to the company.

Minimizer also manufactures light kits, mud flaps, tool boxes, work benches and other semi-truck accessories, including custom molded floor mats, truck seat system and the recently released long haul series mattress.

About Premier Manufacturing

Designing and developing trailer components since 1924, Premier Manufacturing offers couplings and pintle hitches; drawbar eyes and lunette eyes; hinge assemblies; front end assemblies; dolly jacks; and accessories.

Premier Manufacturing's designs cover a wide range of applications, whether heavy duty, medium duty or light duty.


 

