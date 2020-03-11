Minnich Introduces A-4SCW Dowel Pin Drill with Communication System

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Minnich Introduces A-4SCW Dowel Pin Drill with Communication System

Wed March 11, 2020 - National Edition
Minnich Manufacturing


The I-QAN system offers A-4SCW operators maximum drilling efficiency and uptime via drill monitoring, diagnostics and remote access to Minnich Manufacturing field support through an iPad tablet, iPhone or Android device on the job site.
The I-QAN system offers A-4SCW operators maximum drilling efficiency and uptime via drill monitoring, diagnostics and remote access to Minnich Manufacturing field support through an iPad tablet, iPhone or Android device on the job site.
The I-QAN system offers A-4SCW operators maximum drilling efficiency and uptime via drill monitoring, diagnostics and remote access to Minnich Manufacturing field support through an iPad tablet, iPhone or Android device on the job site. An all-new remote control includes a joystick that controls speed, steering, direction of travel and a dust collection on/off switch.

Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, introduced an A-4SCW on-slab self-propelled wireless dowel pin drill featuring the first I-QAN remote communication system for dowel drills and many other enhancements at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas (South Hall 1 — Booth S60933).

The I-QAN system offers A-4SCW operators maximum drilling efficiency and uptime via drill monitoring, diagnostics and remote access to Minnich Manufacturing field support through an iPad tablet, iPhone or Android device on the job site. The I-QAN system runs on 24-volt power for convenient compatibility with most large air compressors.

The A-4SCW features several more updates that enhance safety and productivity on the job site. An all-new remote control includes a joystick that controls speed, steering, direction of travel and a dust collection on/off switch. The remote comes with two batteries and will communicate to the operator if connection with the drill is lost. A new magnetic feed sensor prevents the drill from traveling if the slider is not completely retracted due to the drill steel becoming stuck in the concrete.

The unit has a service weight of 3,260 lbs. and a maximum hole depth of 18 in. (45.7 cm). The A-4SCW features drills that automatically retract and shut off when the hole depth has been reached. The automatic shut off feature helps minimize dry firing, which can lead to increased maintenance and a shorter drill lifespan.

"We're committed to supporting customers with the most productive equipment and unmatched customer service," said Rob Minnich, president/chief marketing officer (CMO) of Minnich Manufacturing. "Enhancements to the A-4SCW offer our customers an even more efficient drill and an additional layer of service."

Minnich also highlighted three additional new-for-2020 products at the show:

  • The new 50 cc gas-powered back pack concrete vibrator is driven by a powerful Honda 50 cc motor with an ergonomically designed, fully adjustable harness. The lightweight 20.5-lb. back pack concrete vibrator offers operators enhanced mobility, reliable performance, comfort and reduced fatigue during concrete consolidation.
  • The Auto Vibe CC vibrator monitoring system, designed to simplify hydraulic paving vibrator monitoring during heavy highway and airport paving processes. A new, high-visibility, all-weather touch screen monitor offers easy navigation.
  • New poly-coated vibrator heads, which add protection against chipping epoxy-coated rebar.

For more information, call 419/903-0010 or visit www.minnich-mfg.com.

An all-new remote control includes a joystick that controls speed, steering, direction of travel and a dust collection on/off switch.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Drills Minnich New Products