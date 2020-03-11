Minnich Introduces A-4SCW Dowel Pin Drill with Communication System

The I-QAN system offers A-4SCW operators maximum drilling efficiency and uptime via drill monitoring, diagnostics and remote access to Minnich Manufacturing field support through an iPad tablet, iPhone or Android device on the job site.

Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, introduced an A-4SCW on-slab self-propelled wireless dowel pin drill featuring the first I-QAN remote communication system for dowel drills and many other enhancements at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas (South Hall 1 — Booth S60933).

The I-QAN system offers A-4SCW operators maximum drilling efficiency and uptime via drill monitoring, diagnostics and remote access to Minnich Manufacturing field support through an iPad tablet, iPhone or Android device on the job site. The I-QAN system runs on 24-volt power for convenient compatibility with most large air compressors.

The A-4SCW features several more updates that enhance safety and productivity on the job site. An all-new remote control includes a joystick that controls speed, steering, direction of travel and a dust collection on/off switch. The remote comes with two batteries and will communicate to the operator if connection with the drill is lost. A new magnetic feed sensor prevents the drill from traveling if the slider is not completely retracted due to the drill steel becoming stuck in the concrete.

The unit has a service weight of 3,260 lbs. and a maximum hole depth of 18 in. (45.7 cm). The A-4SCW features drills that automatically retract and shut off when the hole depth has been reached. The automatic shut off feature helps minimize dry firing, which can lead to increased maintenance and a shorter drill lifespan.

"We're committed to supporting customers with the most productive equipment and unmatched customer service," said Rob Minnich, president/chief marketing officer (CMO) of Minnich Manufacturing. "Enhancements to the A-4SCW offer our customers an even more efficient drill and an additional layer of service."

Minnich also highlighted three additional new-for-2020 products at the show:

The new 50 cc gas-powered back pack concrete vibrator is driven by a powerful Honda 50 cc motor with an ergonomically designed, fully adjustable harness. The lightweight 20.5-lb. back pack concrete vibrator offers operators enhanced mobility, reliable performance, comfort and reduced fatigue during concrete consolidation.

The Auto Vibe CC vibrator monitoring system, designed to simplify hydraulic paving vibrator monitoring during heavy highway and airport paving processes. A new, high-visibility, all-weather touch screen monitor offers easy navigation.

New poly-coated vibrator heads, which add protection against chipping epoxy-coated rebar.

For more information, call 419/903-0010 or visit www.minnich-mfg.com.