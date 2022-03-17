Top Overall Dealer and Midwest Region Top Dealer: (L-R) are Jeff Logan, Nick Sinn and Bruce Logan, all of Logan Contractors Supply.

Minnich Manufacturing, a manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has announced its top dealers of 2021. Minnich has more than 90 dealers in North America.

Top Minnich dealers for 2021 include:

Top Overall Dealer and Midwest Region Top Dealer: Logan Contractors Supply Inc. (Des Moines, Iowa)

Logan Contractors Supply Inc. (Des Moines, Iowa) Northern Region : Chas. E. Phipps (Cleveland, Ohio)

: Chas. E. Phipps (Cleveland, Ohio) Southern Region : Live Oak Construction Supply Inc. (Norcross, Ga.)

: Live Oak Construction Supply Inc. (Norcross, Ga.) Western Region: White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

"Our dealers share a lot of the same beliefs as Minnich," said Todd Jurjevic, president/chief sales officer (CSO) of Minnich Manufacturing.

"They continue to support their people, treat them well and train them on the products they are selling. This not only creates a fantastic place to work, but it also makes their team a great group to work with for the contractors."

Minnich dealers are recognized with top dealer honors according to sales performance. Following are profiles of Minnich's top dealers for 2021:

Top Overall Dealer and Midwest Region Top Dealer: Logan Contractors Supply Inc. (Des Moines, Iowa)

Logan Contractors Supply Inc. achieved two top dealer awards — one for overall dealer performance and another for Minnich's 10-state midwest region — for the seventh year in a row.

The family-owned company is a one-stop shop for contractor needs. Logan Contractors Supply offers materials, supplies, equipment and expertise for paving, patching, commercial, repair, decorative and general flatwork. It provides new and used equipment, rental, parts and service via locations in Bettendorf, Davenport, Des Moines and North Liberty, Iowa; Kansas City and Olathe, Kan.; and Omaha, Neb.

For more information, visit www.logancontractors.com.

Northern Region Top Dealer: Chas. E. Phipps (Cleveland, Ohio)

Chas. E. Phipps achieved 2021 top dealer honors for Minnich's 17-state northern region. Since 1921, the Chas. E. Phipps company has helped concrete contractors put work in place by supplying high-quality, innovative products and equipment, technical expertise, and trusted service with construction building materials and concrete rental equipment.

For more information, visit www.chasephipps.com.

Southern Region Top Dealer: Live Oak Construction Supply, Inc. (Norcross, Ga.)

Live Oak Construction Supply Inc. earned top dealer honors for 2021 in Minnich's 11-state southern region. The family-owned and operated company provides equipment, tools and materials to the concrete construction industry trades, from decorative to road and bridge construction. It is one of the only construction supply outlets in the greater Atlanta area that offers not only a broad range of materials, supplies and equipment but also rental equipment and a full-service repair shop.

For more information, visit www.liveoaksupply.com.

Western Region Top Dealer: White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

White Cap attained the 2021 top dealer honor in Minnich's 12-state western region. Based in Norcross, Ga., and operating approximately 450 branches across the United States and Canada, the company has served as a one-stop shop for professional contractors for more than 45 years, providing concrete accessories, tools and equipment to meet their distinct and customized supply needs.

For more information, visit www.whitecap.com.

For more information about Minnich Manufacturing, visit www.minnich-mfg.com.

Today's top stories