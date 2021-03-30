(Duluth Seaway Port Authority photo)

Four port development projects will receive grants totaling $14 million to support freight movement on Minnesota's waterways, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced.

The funding comes from MnDOT's Port Development Assistance Program and will help one project in the Twin Cities metro area and three projects in Greater Minnesota improve the statewide freight transportation system that supports growing industry and business.

The Minnesota PDAP funding combines with federal, local and private funding for a total ports construction program of $26.7 million.

"Access to Minnesota ports is a vital part of Minnesota's multimodal freight transportation system," said Bill Gardner, MnDOT's Office of Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations director. "The projects funded through this program maintain and expand critical commercial connections; promote local economic development at Minnesota ports; and support statewide jobs through expedited freight movement, including agricultural and other commodities."

The four projects receiving PDAP funding are:

Twin Cities Area

St. Paul Port Authority ($6.3 million PDAP funding) — Replace 1,460 ft. of dock wall at St. Paul's Barge Terminal 2 with a new sheet pile dock wall supported by a new tieback system. Total project cost is $8.1 million.

Greater Minnesota

Duluth Seaway Port Authority ($5 million PDAP funding) – Repair and rebuild 1,175 ft. of failing dock wall on Berth 11 at the Clure Public Marine Terminal in Duluth. Total project cost is $10.5 million.

Duluth Seaway Port Authority ($2.4 million PDAP funding) – Construct 112,500 sq. ft. fabric warehouse with three concrete truck bays and three 10-ft. by 10-ft. garage doors, and an asphalt building foundation. Total project cost is $5.3 million

Wabasha Port Authority ($300,000 PDAP funding) — Construct a new Mississippi River barge terminal with access road, sheet pile dock face, steel pile pipe clusters, truck scale and field office. Total project cost is $2.8 million.

For more information, visit mndot.gov/ofrw/waterways/pdap.html.

