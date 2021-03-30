Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue March 30, 2021 - Midwest Edition #7
Four port development projects will receive grants totaling $14 million to support freight movement on Minnesota's waterways, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced.
The funding comes from MnDOT's Port Development Assistance Program and will help one project in the Twin Cities metro area and three projects in Greater Minnesota improve the statewide freight transportation system that supports growing industry and business.
The Minnesota PDAP funding combines with federal, local and private funding for a total ports construction program of $26.7 million.
"Access to Minnesota ports is a vital part of Minnesota's multimodal freight transportation system," said Bill Gardner, MnDOT's Office of Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations director. "The projects funded through this program maintain and expand critical commercial connections; promote local economic development at Minnesota ports; and support statewide jobs through expedited freight movement, including agricultural and other commodities."
The four projects receiving PDAP funding are:
For more information, visit mndot.gov/ofrw/waterways/pdap.html.
Steelwrist, Volvo CE Expand Cooperation With Launch of Factory-Mounted SQ Auto Connect Quick Couplers on Excavators