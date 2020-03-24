--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Caterpillar TiltRotate System (TRS) Available for Cat Mini-Excavators

Tue March 24, 2020 - National Edition


TRS8 models using the S-Type coupler for both top and bottom interfaces fit models 307.5, 308, 308.5, 309 and 310. The compact design of the TRS6 and TRS8 models allow the mini-excavator to maintain high digging forces. The double-acting tilt cylinder has integrated load-hold valves that sustain holding pressures and prevent cylinder movement under load.

Caterpillar Work Tools now has a TiltRotate System (TRS) for Cat Next Gen mini-excavators. The new TRS6 and TRS8 models allow attached work tools (including buckets, forks, grapples, brooms and compactors) to rotate 360 degrees and tilt 40 degrees side-to-side, enabling the machine to reach more work areas from a single position, while maneuvering tools over, under and around obstructions when excavating, grading ditches, sorting recycle materials or placing pipe. The new TRS models multiply the mini-excavator's versatility and are available in various configurations to match the application.

TRS models have two interfaces: a top interface that connects the TRS to the carrier machine; and a bottom interface that connects various work tools to the TRS. The four configurations for the TRS6 allow the user to choose between an S-Type hydraulic-coupler or pin-on top interface and whether the TRS is equipped with an integral grapple (which can be used with a work tool attached). All TRS6 models use an S-Type hydraulic coupler for the bottom interface.

The four configurations for the model TRS8 allow selecting an S-Type coupler for both the top and bottom interfaces or a pin-on top interface and pin-grabber coupler bottom interface, and whether the TRS has an integral grapple. (The pin-on/pin-grabber configuration is not available with the integral grapple.)

Design Benefits

The compact design of the TRS6 and TRS8 models allow the mini-excavator to maintain high digging forces, and a reinforced gearbox with a specially designed bearing ring distributes working forces to reduce stress on the TRS and the host machine. Also, a no-maintenance lubrication system for the rotation system effectively distributes heat. The high-torque rotation system quickly positions work tools, and an integral self-locking mechanism enables digging at any angle required. A single grease point on TRS8 models provides grease to all joints requiring lubrication.

The double-acting tilt cylinder has integrated load-hold valves that sustain holding pressures and prevent cylinder movement under load. The cylinder also features hardened pistons and maintenance-free bearings, and its scratch-resistant, rust-proof surfaces require no maintenance. An integrated, dealer-installed field control kit, which includes specially designed joysticks, suits all boom-and-stick combinations and provides intuitive control of the TRS and integral grapple. The TRS monitor informs the operator of the attachment's position, and an engagement/disengagement sensor assures that work tools are secured via a safety locking mechanism with an indicator. A bucket-shake feature for TRS8 models, activated by a joystick button, facilitates even spreading of materials.

TRS Application

TRS6 models are designed for the Cat 306 CR mini-excavator. TRS8 models using the S-Type coupler for both top and bottom interfaces fit models 307.5, 308, 308.5, 309 and 310. One of the two remaining TRS8 models, using the pin-on/pin-grabber interfaces, is designed for the 307.5, 308, 308.5 and 309; the other is designed for the 310.



