Cat 725 Articulated Truck Delivers Improved Performance With up to 50 Percent Less Operator Input

Built with the next generation cab, powerful engine meeting the current emissions standards andautomatic features to elevate productivity, the new Cat 725 articulated truck sets the market standard of excellence for articulated trucks, the company stated. The new 26.5-ton payload 725 truck retains the reliability and durability of the 725C2, while increasing performance forcustomers engaging in heavy and general construction, mining, quarry and aggregates, landfill, waste and industrial applications.

The first articulated truck to display the new Cat trade dress, the new 725 offers improved lighting for easier night work with optional high-level LED, high-intensity lights, LED machinewidth position marking lights and access lights on both machine sides. The 20-percent larger cab features infrared blocking glass to reduce solar heating inside, while sliding windows increase ventilation and enable communication with the loading tool and workers on the ground. More vents positioned toward the operator with the new automatic climate control (HVAC) system deliver improved heating or cooling efficiency inside the cab.

Four times quieter than the previous cab design, the next generation cab lowers noise levels atthe operator's ear to significantly improve operator comfort. Upon cab entry, the "wake-up" feature initiates the machine's touchscreen display as the door is open. The cab's spinal roll-over protective structure (R.O.P.S.) eliminates the structural pillar in the back to give the operator uninterrupted rear-quarter visibility. Cab-mounted mirrors offer excellent operator visibility, reduced vibration and easy folding for transportation.

Increased Automated Functions Aid Operator

Automated functions result in an articulated truck that is more productive, requires less operator input and accommodates a range of operator experience levels. Exclusive to Caterpillar, assisted automatic hoist places the transmission in neutral, applies the waiting break and hoists the truck bed to the maximum tipping angle at high rpm, requiring up to 50 percent less operator input. The system lowers the bed with a controlled descent to prevent "body slams" and increase component life. New Cat Detect with Stability Assist helps prevent machine rollovers by giving the operator audible and visual alerts when moving and inhibits hoisting if the machine is at an unsafe angle while dumping.

The new 725 powertrain includes the Cat CX31 six-speed transmission with advanced features to deliver smoother shifting, up to 8 percent greater acceleration and increased speed on grade of asmuch as 9 percent. Advanced Automatic Traction Control removes all manual traction control decisions from the operator and automatically changes the differential lock engagement level on-the-go to continuously maintain traction, resulting in improved cycle times, increased productivity and reduced tire wear. Engaged in both forward and reverse, Automatic Retarder Control is now fully automated and manages retarding through a combination of hydraulic retarder, gear selection and supplemental application of the service brakes.

Standard Cat Product Link technology connects the machine wirelessly to the office, allowing managers to monitor operating data like location, hours, fuel use, productivity, idle time and diagnostics codes through VisionLink. External payload indicator lights alert the loader operatorwhen the truck is at capacity, reducing the risk of truck overloading and subsequent tire andcomponent wear. The optional Cat Production Measurement system delivers accurate payload information to the driver, loader operator and office to enable productivity tracking and analysis.

Proven Reliability

Field-proven across a range of applications, the reliable Cat 9.3 ACERT engine powers the new 725 articulated truck with a 342-hp (255 kW) gross power rating. Its Cat Clean Emissions Module package consists of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyst to meet stringent U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V exhaust emissions standards. Automatic, on-the-go regeneration occurs during normal duty cycles to quickly clear the DPF. Eco Mode can reduce fuel consumption by up to 5 percent and can be enabled and disabled by the operator on the go.

The front suspension system delivers a smooth ride over rough terrain and for greater speed while softening impact loads. A new flexible fender design extends component longevity and reduces repair costs. Machine frames are designed to handle high torque loads, decrease hitch area stress and optimize suspension geometry to maximize uptime. The new 725 articulated truck's universal joints feature lifetime lubrication, while other lubrication points are grouped inthe hitch area for easy access and reduced maintenance time.

For more information about the Cat 725 articulated truck, contact your local Cat dealer or visit: https://www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/equipment/articulated-trucks.html