Deutz to Present All-Electric 360-Volt Drive System at ConExpo 2020

The DEUTZ Advanced Configurator is a modular product design toolbox that enables DEUTZ to design tailored drive systems using diesel, gas, hybrid, electric and hydrogen technologies.

Deutz will be presenting its latest developments in the field of sustainable off-highway drive systems at ConExpo in Las Vegas from March 10 to 14, 2020. Under the banner of ‘Revolutionizing Power,' the international engine specialist combines diesel, gas, hybrid, electric and hydrogen technologies to create the best-possible solution for every customer. The solutions are configured using the Deutz advanced configurator, a modular product design toolbox.

Among the customer examples presented by Deutz will be the all-electric JLG telescopic handler concept G5-18A, which was developed in collaboration with JLG. The compact 360-volt drive system uses a split drive comprising two 40 kW electric motors – one for driving and one for the hydraulics in the telescopic arm. As is typical for electric engines, the system delivers instant torque, making the machine even more dynamic. The battery is from the E-Deutz modular toolbox and offers 42 kWh of capacity. The 6.6 kW charging system can restore the battery charge to 80 percent within four hours.

Deutz will also be presenting an electric hybrid drive system at ConExpo that was designed specifically for use in aerial working platforms for low-load applications. The new Deutz D 1.2 hybrid engine combines a highly compact three-cylinder diesel engine with a capacity of 1.2 liters and a 48-volt electric motor. A battery system developed in collaboration with Futavis, which is now ready for pilot production, will be another highlight at the exhibition. Hundreds of these systems have already been built. Deutz acquired German battery specialist Futavis in 2019 in order to strengthen its in-house expertise in the key area of battery technology. The market-ready system underlines Deutz's strategic focus on electrifying its product range and on developing and industrializing its engineering expertise, high-voltage batteries and electric drive trains.

Dr. Frank Hiller, chairman of the board of management of Deutz AG, explains: "When tackling the challenge of making drive solutions sustainable for the future, we always keep our minds open to all technologies. Our approach builds on intelligent combinations of electric drives and internal combustion engines that offer the potential to be operated in a carbon-neutral manner in the future using sustainable fuels." One example is the TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen motor offered by Deutz – a cost-efficient alternative to other ‘zero-emission' technologies such as fuel cells.

In the service business, Deutz will be presenting its innovative advanced repair approach, which encompasses various digital service concepts for ensuring that machinery and equipment can be deployed safely, efficiently and conveniently. To enable maintenance to be carried out even more efficiently, Deutz offers solutions such as an augmented reality app for tablets that assists mechanics directly while they are carrying out the required work on an engine. Visitors to the trade fair can try out the app for themselves at the Deutz stand.

Michael Wellenzohn, member of the Deutz AG board of management responsible for sales, service and marketing says: "From the development of the drive system through to all stages of the product lifecycle, we support our customers every step of the way. The Deutz advanced configurator enables us to design a drive system that is tailored to customer preferences, for example regarding performance and emissions, and DEUTZ advanced repair offers cutting-edge digital service processes for our end users."