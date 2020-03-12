Hyundai Debuts New Models, New Services at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas this week at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 introduces new and enhanced models, A Series models exclusively powered by Cummins Performance Series engines, and the integration of new services under the Hyundai Intelligence Care brand.

Hyundai also is highlighting two prototypes of electric-powered compact excavators, and the demonstration of a remote-controlled wheel loader for use in hazardous applications.

The company is displaying a full range of wheel loaders and excavators in its two CONEXPO-CON/AGG exhibits – N11601 (indoor) and F6914 (outdoor).

The Hyundai HL930A wheel loader, HX210A crawler excavator, HX85A compact excavator and HW250MH wheeled material handler make their first public appearances at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, along with the HL975CVT, a new version of the HL975 wheel loader with a continuously variable transmission.

"CONEXPO-CON/AGG offers the world's largest stage for highlighting new and advanced construction equipment technologies," said Stan Park, vice president of distribution and marketing, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "Hyundai demonstrates its industry leadership with a range of important introductions at the show, and we look forward to sharing these exciting developments with our customers and dealers."

Hyundai Intelligence Care boosts capabilities, extends support

Hyundai also will feature an expanded variety of Hyundai Intelligence Care technologies, including a new Hyundai HiASSIST (Hyundai Intelligence) option for HX series excavators that integrates a Trimble machine-control system into the Hyundai control/monitor cluster, enabling remote setting of dig-site parameters to achieve more accurate digs, among several benefits.

Another new service, Hyundai HiCARE, establishes a support platform that facilitates dealer service organizations to provide remote support to their customers.

Electric-powered compact excavators offer clean, quiet operation

At its indoor exhibit, Hyundai will show a prototype of the R18E, a Hyundai-electric-powered compact excavator. The outdoor exhibit will feature a prototype of the Cummins electric-powered Hyundai R35E compact excavator which offers a variety of benefits, including no carbon emissions and quiet operations.

A Series includes wheel loader, excavator introductions

As the result of a collaboration between Hyundai and Cummins, Hyundai introduces several A Series wheel loader and excavator models that feature Cummins Performance Series engines, which achieve compliance with the international Stage 5 emissions control standard.

"The Cummins Performance Series engines, combined with the engineering and product design expertise of Hyundai, will enable our customers to achieve substantial performance gains from a smaller, lighter power package," Park said. "Customers will experience more than a 10 percent increase in power and a nearly 20 percent increase in torque compared to previous engines, all while using less fuel."

The new Hyundai HX210A features similar general specifications to those found in the HX220L model, but with standard features and pricing designed to appeal to rental houses and dealers with high volumes of rental business.

A Hyundai HL960A wheel loader – an A Series upgrade of the HL960 model – demonstrates a prototype remote-control system, enabling the machine to be operated from any appropriately technology-enabled remote site. Hyundai expects the remote-control wheel loader to find use in severe or hazardous-duty applications, where a human operator could be exposed to danger.