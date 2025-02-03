Manitou introduces two new electric scissor lift models, SE 1932 and SE 2632, into the North American market. Designed for performance, durability, and low TCO, these lifts feature innovative technology, precise controls, and easy serviceability, catering to various industries.

Manitou photo The SE 1932 (19-ft. platform height) and the SE 2632 (26-ft. platform height) are battery powered with efficient, reliable AC drive motor controls for positioning and a hydraulic powered scissor lift to take you to new heights.

Manitou announced it is launching two new models of electric scissor lifts into the North American market with the introduction of the SE 1932 and SE 2632. These new scissor lifts are purpose built for the rigors of construction, manufacturing, facilities maintenance and equipment rental. Each was designed for performance, durability, safety and low total cost of ownership (TCO), according to the company, with the same process Manitou builds into its entire lineup of lift and access solutions.

"This exciting introduction provides the industry with a fresh, innovative scissor lift solution built with Manitou's decades of expertise in manufacturing high quality and high performance equipment for working at height," said Brian Rabe, product marketing manager, Manitou. "These new models continue our strategic MEWP portfolio expansion of aerial work platforms and provide our dealer network and customers with new work platform solutions poised for heavy industrial use, improved access to confined and hard-to-reach areas and require absolutely minimal lifetime service and upkeep."

The SE 1932 (19-ft. platform height) and the SE 2632 (26-ft. platform height) are battery powered with efficient, reliable AC drive motor controls for positioning and a hydraulic powered scissor lift to take you to new heights. They are capable of both indoor and outdoor work, and both feature a basket capacity of 507 lbs. for jobsite versatility. The compact design, zero turn footprint and standard extendable three-position working platform (up to 8 ft., 4 in. x 2 ft., 5.5 in.) make it extremely versatile in providing stable access in all applications.

Each Manitou scissor lift features 100 percent electric power with durable AC motors direct drive, proportional intuitive controls and joystick and hydraulic lift technology that provides fast, smooth and precise operation.

"Scissor lifts are inherently easy, high-value and safe machines with an established market and customer base. What these new Manitou models bring to the market is Manitou's unique innovations using hardened technology and the smoothest most precise operational controls out there," said Rabe. "In construction and facility maintenance operations where you're often working near or in-between different structures and impediments, the ability to precisely move, raise or lower yourself to exactly where you need to get ensures productive, safe and efficient operation."

Manitou photo

Focus On Precision, Intuitive Operation, Access

The work platform itself is built for optimal operator flexibility. A full-height swing gate ensures easy operator access to the work platform. The control interface within the basket can be moved/placed to allow the operator to position the controls where they make the most sense — either based on operator preference or the type of work being done. The ground-level control panel also is intuitive to use and is aligned very well for visibility to the work platform. It features an integrated screen that is easy to read and puts machine diagnostics at the operator's fingertips. The electric operation of the scissor lifts also eliminates emissions in the work area and keeps sound levels at an absolute minimum, according to Manitou.

The platform can be locked into three different positions to meet the needs of each application, and the rails can be lowered in a way that allows the lift to pass through doors less than 6.5 ft. Anti-rollover bars ensure stability regardless of ground conditions, according to the company.

Each model also features side and rear fork pockets for lifting and placing the lift with a forklift or other machine, making it easy to load onto trucks for the rental industry, or to simplify movement of the lift around a jobsite.

"We know these machines are all about providing improved access, so we have designed them to really optimize the ability to get near and into the places they need to work," said Rabe. "From the compact footprint to zero inner turning radius and ease of transport, these lifts will get you up to your workspace more effectively and efficiently than any other models out there."

Ease of Service, Low Lifetime TCO

Each scissor lift was designed and built by Manitou, produced in Manitou's factory which keeps the machine simple with reliable technology — minimizing downtime and lifetime total cost of ownership, according to the company.

Scissor arm pivot points are maintenance-free, and key operational points and joints have all been designed to prevent water infiltration to reduce opportunity for corrosion. AC/DC motors are all controlled by a single drive for greater simplicity, and the structure of the machine itself is designed of high-quality steel and components for optimal reliability.

Manitou photo

Each lift comes standard with Manitou telematics including six years of connectivity to the EasyMANAGER fleet management system for optimal tracking of service intervals, machine location and health.

"A big piece of the total cost of ownership equation — and the utilization equation for rental businesses — is that the machine is operational and available at all times with minimal downtime, and we've designed these lifts to withstand operational environments of all kinds," said Rabe. "They are built simply, durable and with easy access to service points for ease of ownership."

For more information, contact your local Manitou dealer or visit Manitou.com.

