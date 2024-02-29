Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor Susan Donis

Monroe Tractor has hired Susan Donis as parts manager of its South Windsor, Conn., location.

Donis brings several years of experience managing the parts department at a local manufacturing company, where she handled hundreds of dealers internationally, nationwide and directly to the consumer.

"I am a people pleaser 'mother hen,' if you will. My goal will always be to assist my service team and our customers as quickly and efficiently as possible. If I don't know the answer, I will find it, or find someone that does," said Donis.

"Susan comes to us with direct experience as a parts manager and possesses the skill to serve her well at Monroe Tractor. Susan is passionate about her department, extremely organized, and interested in doing things right for her customers and coworkers. She's a bright beacon of light to head up our parts team," said Rick Bisesto, branch manager.

