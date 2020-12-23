Mark Padoleski

Monroe Tractor has named Mark Padoleski CE director of sales. Padoleski will be responsible for managing and communicating expectations in all areas of Monroe Tractor's CE sales locations in New York and New England.

Padoleski brings more than 20 years of industry experience with Case equipment. His construction career began at Case Corporation in Wisconsin as a technical service agent and he worked his way up through the company as sales support manager and then to territory sales manager where he covered Monroe Tractor's construction equipment locations.

He left Case Corporation to work the dealer side of the business where he accepted an operations director position at a downstate New York construction equipment dealership.

"I'm very excited to join a team of highly focused professionals who share my passion for supporting the hard-working people in our industry," said Padoleski. "Having supported Monroe's business from the manufacturer side for so many years, I know many of the customers and look forward to reconnecting with them."

"We are confident that Mark will be an excellent match for this position and a strong asset to Monroe Tractor," said Scott Erb, director of operations.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.