Monroe Tractor has hired Tyler Merritt as precision product specialist.

Merritt will be responsible for simple laser setup for site work and interior work, full machine automation from sonics reference sensors, and full 3D semi-autonomous machine control. He will be serving the western New York area and eventually reach into eastern New York and New England.

Merritt began his career in Rochester, N.Y., working in the coordinating side of the construction industry. Here he had his hands on everything from total stations, 3D laser scanners and drones. He now looks forward to working with Monroe's customers assisting with their precision choices and answering the many questions customers have related to precision products.

"I have been very fortunate for the exposure I have had within the construction industry; it has taught me a lot about how construction workers operate and the challenges they face daily.

"If I can make a customer's workflow more efficient, safer and freer, it is time well spent on my end," said Merritt.

"I look forward to building relationships with our customer network, teaching our team members and customers about the solutions that we can offer."

"We are confident that Tyler will be an excellent match for this position and a strong asset to Monroe Tractor," said Seth Conway, precision product specialist director. "He brings many years of industry knowledge of site setup and design and can speak the precision language as it applies to the job site. It will tie the function of our precision offerings together to help customers be more productive and get everything out of their machines and operators on-site.

"Tyler's knowledge to share among teammates and customers will no doubt make us a stronger more complete dealer and provide a better customer experience."

