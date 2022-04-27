List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Monroe Tractor Promotes Carmine DeNisio as Albany's Branch Manager

Wed April 27, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Carmine DeNisio
Carmine DeNisio

Carmine DeNisio has been promoted from service manager to branch manager at Monroe Tractor. He will be responsible for managing and communicating all areas of Monroe's Albany, N.Y., branch.

DeNisio brings more than 20 years in leadership roles as branch manager, operations manager and process flow management for local-global companies.

"I have had the pleasure to work with great employees and outstanding local businesses to improve the overall team and customer experience through communication and continued employee development. I am excited to share my leadership experiences with Monroe Tractor's Albany team," said DeNisio.

As Albany's branch manager, DeNisio will continue to build on Monroe's culture, improving the overall customer experience between the sales, rental, parts and service departments.

"Knowing that our team has met or exceeded the customers' expectations motivates everyone involved," said DeNisio.

"I am happy to announce the promotion of Carmine to Albany's branch manager. Carmine was instrumental in driving significant and positive results for the Albany store during his employment as service manager. His energy, strong operational skills, and sales experience will complement the already strong Albany team," said Greg Downing, operations director.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.




