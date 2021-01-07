Monroe Truck Equipment announced the strategic acquisition of Southern Coach Commercial and Custom Vehicle Upfitting in Kernersville, N.C.

The acquisition is founded on many congruences between the two companies. With similar business models, customer profiles and product families, Monroe Truck Equipment and Southern Coach are positioned to bring the exemplary level of service that the industry demands, the companies said.

"We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition creates for commercial work truck customers and our combined businesses," said Tom Ninneman, CEO of Monroe Truck Equipment.

"The Southern Coach brand has been built by helping its OEM partners and customers sell more – aligning perfectly with us. I am impressed with the Southern Coach team and track record, knowing we will provide additional resources to fuel their continued growth."

Southern Coach has been in business for more than 40 years. It offers upfitting services for Chevrolet, GMC, Ford and RAM trucks, providing work-ready vehicles to OEM dealerships across the Carolinas, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. Southern Coach has won numerous awards for World Class customer service.

"Great customers and great employees make a great company. Since 1979 Southern Coach has been blessed with both," said John D. Link, founder of Southern Coach. "The additional tools Monroe brings into play will create tremendous advantages for our customers and our employees, while creating one of the most prominent upfitting locations in the Southeast."

The addition of Southern Coach to the family of Monroe Truck Equipment brands will ensure that customers in the region have access to expanded services and capabilities, as well as greater access to Monroe's commercial work truck platforms, bailment pools and national ship-thru capabilities.

Monroe now has eight facilities throughout the United States.

"Southern Coach blends well with our existing commercial work truck division," said Scott Hanewall, VP of sales, commercial division at Monroe Truck Equipment. "We are excited to combine our joint areas of expertise and expand our customer focused footprint in this region."

For more information visit monroetruck.com.

