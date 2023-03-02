The OMNI-M enables users of Montabert hammers to monitor their equipment remotely.

Today, people often talk about topics such as industry 4.0 or IoT (Internet of Things) in their business. Behind this jargon is a simple idea: it is about being able to track data relating to a device, wherever it is and however it works.

This need also is valid for breakers. This is why Montabert decided to work on a device that is as ergonomic as it is reliable, which will allow users of Montabert hammers to be able to monitor their equipment remotely. Also, after several years of testing and research, the company is able to offer a solution to its customers: the OMNI-M.

Here are the main features:

Fleet locator: For the largest fleets as for the smallest, OMNI-M allows you to know where your equipment is from any place, at any time.

Scheduled maintenance: Equipment will be tracked, so no maintenance deadlines can be missed. Visits can be scheduled so as not to conflict with dates of major job sites.

Keeping equipment safe: OMNI-M will be a dissuasive device, which can discourage theft attempts. Should this nevertheless happen, the device can facilitate the recovery of stolen equipment.

Measure productivity: Working hours can be related to extracted m3, diesel consumption, or any other metric data to monitor and optimize a job site.

Working hours tracking: Each piece of equipment will have its own "odometer". OMNI-M will make it possible to evaluate and optimize the rate of use of materials.

