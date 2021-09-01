2020 NWIBRT Contractor of the Year: Solid Platforms Inc.
Northwest Indiana builders perform better in construction safety and project excellence than the rest of the nation. At the recent Construction Awards Banquet, that notion was on full display as many of the region's top builders earned recognition for outstanding performances across many projects.
The awards were presented by the Northwest Indiana Business Round Table (NWIBRT) and the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF), who jointly hold their annual awards celebrations. Representatives from NIPSCO, U.S. Steel, Cargill and many more leading companies were in attendance.
Awards were given for excellence in safety standards, innovation and development in the construction industry for a variety of projects, contractors and companies. Past winners have included some of the largest construction investments in Indiana history.
"As an industry, northwest Indiana construction has been evolving rapidly. Builders are consistently facing new challenges with a determination to succeed, and we're proud of them," said Dewey Pearman, executive director of CAF.
"Many companies seized every opportunity they could last year, and we're proud of what they've accomplished. Companies took a hard look at their safety protocols and found ways to make the necessary adjustments, while still coming up with new ways to keep people protected from construction hazards," said Rick A. Foor, NWIBRT safety committee chair and Cargill health and safety manager.
About NWIBRT
NWIBRT is an independent, non-profit council of local firms committed to the improvement of construction and maintenance projects in northwest Indiana.
About CAF
The Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana Inc. is a regional construction industry trade association with more than 500 affiliated contractor companies.
2020 NWIBRT Safety Award Recipients
Contractor of the Year
Solid Platforms Inc.
Company of the Year
Valdes Engineering Company
Owner Excellence in Leadership
Innovation Award
- Falk PLI Engineering and Surveying
Outstanding Craft Persons Safety Leader Award
- Brian Mielczarek, Barton Malow
- Jason Hatch, BMWC Constructors Inc.
- Jason Hayes, Cargill
- Mitchel Porter, Cargill
- Jim Jones, CORE Construction
- Drago Popovic, DLZ Industrial
- Laura Asher, Fluor Constructors
- Dan Marin, Graycor
- Kevin Cooper, Korellis Roofing, Inc.
- Lance Fuller, Milestone Contractors L.P.
- Dane Yagelski, Milestone Contractors L.P.
- Tobias Sepulveda, Petrochem Insulation Inc.
- Jesse Johnson, Sargent Electric Company
- Jeff Miller, Sargent Electric Company
- John Tuskan, Sargent Electric Company
- Blaine Brooks, SEI Solutions LLC
- Bryan Towner, Solid Platforms Inc.
- Paul Armstrong, Superior Construction
- Mike Klemp, Superior Construction
- John Webber, The Pangere Corp.
- Dennis Nowaczyk, Tonn & Blank Construction
- Chris Baccino, Valdes Engineering Company
Certificates of Appreciation
- Rick Foor, Cargill Incorporated — Hammond
- Patrick Johnson, Pekron Consulting Inc.
- Jim Arendas, Construction Advancement Foundation
- Kaley Kostelnik, Total Safety U.S. Inc.
- Scott DelRio, Brock Industrial Services
- Brian Fordon, Valdes Engineering Company
- Pete Engelbert, K2 Industrial Services Inc.
- Shoji Nakayama, Purdue University Northwest
Recognition Award
- Continental Electric Company
- EMCOR Hyre Electric Company of Indiana
- Executive Construction Inc.
- Hasse Construction Company Inc.
- M.J. Electric LLC
- Morrison Construction Co.
- Rieth-Riley Construction
- Superior Construction
- Tonn and Blank Construction LLC
Achievement Award
- Amex Nooter LLC
- AMS Mechanical Systems
- BMWC Constructors Inc.
- Falk PLI Engineering and Surveying
- Fluor Constructors — Suncoke
- Hard Rock Concrete Cutters Inc.
- Hayes Mechanical
- Meade Industries
- Mersino Dewatering
- Nooter Construction Company
- Sargent Electric Co.
- Superior Engineering LLC
Excellence Award
- ACMS Group
- Advanced Engineering Services
- ATC Group Services LLC
- Brock Industrial Services LLC
- Fluor Constructors — Cargill
- Luse Thermal Technologies
- Meccon Industries Inc.
- Middough Inc.
- N.A. Logan Inc.
- One Way Safety
- Orbital Engineering Inc.
- Petrochem Insulation
- R. J. Mycka Inc.
- Solid Platforms Inc.
- Stevenson Crane Service Inc.
- The Ross Group Inc.
- Total Mill Services Inc.
- Total Safety US Inc.
- Valdes Engineering Company
2021 CAF Award Winners Contractor of the Year
- Commercial Contractor of the Year: The Pangere Corporation
- Industrial Contractor of the Year: Hasse Construction Co. Inc.
- Specialty Contractor of the Year: Hampton Ironworks Inc.
- Professional and Engineering Services Contractor of the Year: DLZ Industrial LLC
- Highway Contractor of the Year: Superior Construction Co. Inc.
Project of the Year
- Industrial/Capital Project of the Year: Hasse Construction Co. Inc., NIPSCO Black Start
- Commercial Project of the Year: Tonn & Blank Construction LLC, Franciscan Beacon Hospital
- Public Works Project of the Year: Berglund Construction, Purdue University Northwest
Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building Excellence in Professional Development Award
- Jon Gilmore, president and CEO of Tonn & Blank Construction LLC
