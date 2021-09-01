2020 NWIBRT Contractor of the Year: Solid Platforms Inc.

Northwest Indiana builders perform better in construction safety and project excellence than the rest of the nation. At the recent Construction Awards Banquet, that notion was on full display as many of the region's top builders earned recognition for outstanding performances across many projects.

The awards were presented by the Northwest Indiana Business Round Table (NWIBRT) and the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF), who jointly hold their annual awards celebrations. Representatives from NIPSCO, U.S. Steel, Cargill and many more leading companies were in attendance.

Awards were given for excellence in safety standards, innovation and development in the construction industry for a variety of projects, contractors and companies. Past winners have included some of the largest construction investments in Indiana history.

"As an industry, northwest Indiana construction has been evolving rapidly. Builders are consistently facing new challenges with a determination to succeed, and we're proud of them," said Dewey Pearman, executive director of CAF.

"Many companies seized every opportunity they could last year, and we're proud of what they've accomplished. Companies took a hard look at their safety protocols and found ways to make the necessary adjustments, while still coming up with new ways to keep people protected from construction hazards," said Rick A. Foor, NWIBRT safety committee chair and Cargill health and safety manager.

About NWIBRT

NWIBRT is an independent, non-profit council of local firms committed to the improvement of construction and maintenance projects in northwest Indiana.

About CAF

The Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana Inc. is a regional construction industry trade association with more than 500 affiliated contractor companies.

2020 NWIBRT Safety Award Recipients

Contractor of the Year

Solid Platforms Inc.

Company of the Year

Valdes Engineering Company

Owner Excellence in Leadership

NIPSCO

Cargill

Innovation Award

Falk PLI Engineering and Surveying

Outstanding Craft Persons Safety Leader Award

Brian Mielczarek, Barton Malow

Jason Hatch, BMWC Constructors Inc.

Jason Hayes, Cargill

Mitchel Porter, Cargill

Jim Jones, CORE Construction

Drago Popovic, DLZ Industrial

Laura Asher, Fluor Constructors

Dan Marin, Graycor

Kevin Cooper, Korellis Roofing, Inc.

Lance Fuller, Milestone Contractors L.P.

Dane Yagelski, Milestone Contractors L.P.

Tobias Sepulveda, Petrochem Insulation Inc.

Jesse Johnson, Sargent Electric Company

Jeff Miller, Sargent Electric Company

John Tuskan, Sargent Electric Company

Blaine Brooks, SEI Solutions LLC

Bryan Towner, Solid Platforms Inc.

Paul Armstrong, Superior Construction

Mike Klemp, Superior Construction

John Webber, The Pangere Corp.

Dennis Nowaczyk, Tonn & Blank Construction

Chris Baccino, Valdes Engineering Company

Certificates of Appreciation

Rick Foor, Cargill Incorporated — Hammond

Patrick Johnson, Pekron Consulting Inc.

Jim Arendas, Construction Advancement Foundation

Kaley Kostelnik, Total Safety U.S. Inc.

Scott DelRio, Brock Industrial Services

Brian Fordon, Valdes Engineering Company

Pete Engelbert, K2 Industrial Services Inc.

Shoji Nakayama, Purdue University Northwest

Recognition Award

Continental Electric Company

EMCOR Hyre Electric Company of Indiana

Executive Construction Inc.

Hasse Construction Company Inc.

M.J. Electric LLC

Morrison Construction Co.

Rieth-Riley Construction

Superior Construction

Tonn and Blank Construction LLC

Achievement Award

Amex Nooter LLC

AMS Mechanical Systems

BMWC Constructors Inc.

Falk PLI Engineering and Surveying

Fluor Constructors — Suncoke

Hard Rock Concrete Cutters Inc.

Hayes Mechanical

Meade Industries

Mersino Dewatering

Nooter Construction Company

Sargent Electric Co.

Superior Engineering LLC

Excellence Award

ACMS Group

Advanced Engineering Services

ATC Group Services LLC

Brock Industrial Services LLC

Fluor Constructors — Cargill

Luse Thermal Technologies

Meccon Industries Inc.

Middough Inc.

N.A. Logan Inc.

One Way Safety

Orbital Engineering Inc.

Petrochem Insulation

R. J. Mycka Inc.

Solid Platforms Inc.

Stevenson Crane Service Inc.

The Ross Group Inc.

Total Mill Services Inc.

Total Safety US Inc.

Valdes Engineering Company

2021 CAF Award Winners Contractor of the Year

Commercial Contractor of the Year: The Pangere Corporation

Industrial Contractor of the Year: Hasse Construction Co. Inc.

Specialty Contractor of the Year: Hampton Ironworks Inc.

Professional and Engineering Services Contractor of the Year: DLZ Industrial LLC

Highway Contractor of the Year: Superior Construction Co. Inc.

Project of the Year

Industrial/Capital Project of the Year: Hasse Construction Co. Inc., NIPSCO Black Start

Commercial Project of the Year: Tonn & Blank Construction LLC, Franciscan Beacon Hospital

Public Works Project of the Year: Berglund Construction, Purdue University Northwest

Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building Excellence in Professional Development Award

Jon Gilmore, president and CEO of Tonn & Blank Construction LLC

