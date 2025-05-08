The ARTBA Foundation's 2025 ILDP saw 31 emerging leaders in transportation participate in federal legislative and industry economics training. Participants engaged with Congress to advocate for continued investments in surface transportation. HNTB sponsored the program which has had almost 900 graduates since 1996.

Thirty-one emerging leaders in the transportation design and construction industry completed an intensive introduction to federal legislative and regulatory issues May 6-8, 2025, during the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation's Industry Leader Development Program (ILDP).

The ILDP, held in conjunction with the association's Federal Issues program and the Transportation Construction Coalition Fly-In, provided participants with a solid understanding of industry economics, how transportation work in the United States is funded and financed, how actions by the federal government impact the industry, and how they — and their company or agency — can become politically engaged. ILDP attendees also met with their members of Congress to discuss opportunities to continue to grow investments in surface transportation.

The 2025 class includes:

Eduardo Luis Acosta Jr., Texas Department of Transportation;

Kevin Allen, Zachry Construction Corporation;

Richard Barrett, RK&K LLP;

Len Becker, HNTB Corporation;

Allison Scott Berkheimer, RK&K LLP;

Thomas Boals, Vulcan Materials Company;

Jenna Brose, AECOM;

Skye Gentile Bush, Parsons Corporation;

Joseph Cole Denney, J&D Specialized Equipment Hauling;

Eric Dues, GFT;

Raymond Farcas, Parsons Corporation;

Jay Gabrielson, Parsons Corporation;

Wilson Gebhart, SIMON, A Colas Company;

Isabel George, ARTBA;

Todd Hubbard, Idaho Transportation Department;

Jad Kabbani, ARTBA;

Brian Kelso, Delta Companies Inc.;

Andy Kowske, HNTB Corporation;

Aldo Madrid, Texas Department of Transportation;

Casey Potts, RS&H, Inc.;

Andre Guzman Rocha, Duit Holdings Inc.;

Rajeev Shah, Parsons Corporation;

Gregory Siebers, Parsons Corporation;

Sarah Silberstein, AGC of Texas;

Jessica Smith, GFT;

Cheryl Ashley Spatz, Psomas;

Rodney Paul Svec, Texas Department of Transportation;

Timothy Adam White, Terracon Consultants Inc.;

Alexis Williams, STV Inc.;

Heather Wills, STV Inc.; and

Jennifer Wood, Parsons Corporation.

Approximately 900 graduates from more than 200 industry firms and public agencies have completed the ILDP since 1996. HNTB, one of the world's leading infrastructure firms, is the program's exclusive sponsor.

