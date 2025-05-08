Construction Equipment Guide
The ARTBA Foundation's 2025 ILDP saw 31 emerging leaders in transportation participate in federal legislative and industry economics training. Participants engaged with Congress to advocate for continued investments in surface transportation. HNTB sponsored the program which has had almost 900 graduates since 1996.
Thu May 08, 2025 - National Edition
Thirty-one emerging leaders in the transportation design and construction industry completed an intensive introduction to federal legislative and regulatory issues May 6-8, 2025, during the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation's Industry Leader Development Program (ILDP).
The ILDP, held in conjunction with the association's Federal Issues program and the Transportation Construction Coalition Fly-In, provided participants with a solid understanding of industry economics, how transportation work in the United States is funded and financed, how actions by the federal government impact the industry, and how they — and their company or agency — can become politically engaged. ILDP attendees also met with their members of Congress to discuss opportunities to continue to grow investments in surface transportation.
The 2025 class includes:
Approximately 900 graduates from more than 200 industry firms and public agencies have completed the ILDP since 1996. HNTB, one of the world's leading infrastructure firms, is the program's exclusive sponsor.
