    MUCA's 'Day of the Dozers' Reaches Goal, Begins Endowment

    Wed November 06, 2024 - Midwest Edition #23
    CEG


    The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) held its 12th annual Day of the Dozers event at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minn., on Sept. 21, 2024. Attendance was estimated to be between 3,500 and 4,000 families. All proceeds from the event went to Children's Minnesota to establish an endowment fund for its nursing program.

    Day of the Dozers provides an opportunity to educate families about the construction industry. A wide variety of construction equipment is on hand for kids to ride with a certified machine operator. Children can play in sandpits, along with a variety of fun activities. Families also can enjoy food from local food trucks.

    "Day of the Dozers is a day when everyone in the construction industry comes together to put on the coolest event most kids will ever see," said Scott Weness, regional sales manager, Minnesota construction, RDO Equipment Co., a founding sponsor of the event. "We raise money for Children's Hospital, and we get kids excited about the construction industry for our next generation of operators."

    MUCA's goal was to raise $100,000 to support the recruitment, training and continuing education for the skilled trade of nursing. That goal was met and surpassed, as the grand total raised was $101,972.75, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Children's Minnesota.

    "The amazing nurses at Children's are at every touch point of the patient experience. Just like construction is facing workforce shortages, nursing is too. The Day of the Dozers committee felt it would be a great gesture on behalf of one skilled trade to another," said a MUCA press release.

    Day of the Dozers is supported by 100 percent donations — all equipment, personnel, T-shirts, pop/water, raffle toys and giveaways are donated by the community. More than 100 volunteers helped manage the gates; register guests; get waivers signed; and sell raffle tickets, T-shirts and concessions.

    Also volunteering were 30 students of Central Lakes College's heavy equipment program, helping escort the kids to and from the equipment.

    "We couldn't have this event without the help of our volunteers," said Weness. "We are lucky to have the students from the Central Lakes College Heavy Equipment Operator program manning the gates and escorting the participants to and from the machines. The college brings a great team every year and they do an awesome job."

    For more information, visit muca.org. CEG

    The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) held its 12th annual Day of the Dozers event at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minn., on Sept. 21, 2024. (CEG photo)
    RDO Equipment Company had several pieces of equipment at Day of the Dozers. (CEG photo)
    More than 100 volunteers helped manage the gates; register guests; get waivers signed; and sell raffle tickets, T-shirts and concessions. (CEG photo)
    The grand total raised was $101,972.75, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Children’s Minnesota. (CEG photo)
    Thirty students of Central Lakes College’s heavy equipment program helped escort the kids to and from the equipment. (CEG photo)
    Old Glory was hoisted high above the event. (CEG photo)
    Scott Weness (L), regional sales manager of RDO Equipment Company, and Greg Behsman, a student at Central Lakes College, help put kids in the driver’s seat during Day of the Dozers. (CEG photo)
    Day of the Dozers is supported by 100 percent donations — all equipment, personnel, T-shirts, pop/water, raffle toys and giveaways are donated by the community. (CEG photo)
    All proceeds from the event went to Children’s Minnesota to establish an endowment fund for its nursing program. (CEG photo)
    Day of the Dozers provides an opportunity to educate families about the construction industry. (CEG photo)
    A wide variety of construction equipment is on hand for kids to ride with a certified machine operator. (CEG photo)
    Children can play in sandpits, along with a variety of fun activities. Families also can enjoy food from local food trucks. (CEG photo)
    Attendance was estimated to be between 3,500 and 4,000 families. (CEG photo)
      (MUCA graphic )




