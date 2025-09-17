Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Multiple Hoffman Equipment Locations in the Northeast Join the Takeuchi Dealer Network

    Hoffman Equipment joins Takeuchi's dealer network with locations in NY, NJ, and PA. They will offer sales, rentals, and service of compact excavators, track loaders, and wheel loaders. Both companies share values of integrity and quality, aiming to better serve customers in the Northeast.

    September 17, 2025 - Northeast Edition

    Takeuchi


    Hoffman Equipment is the newest member of Takeuchi’s growing North American dealer network.
    Takeuchi photo
    Hoffman Equipment is the newest member of Takeuchi’s growing North American dealer network.

    Hoffman Equipment is the newest member of Takeuchi's growing North American dealer network.

    Hoffman Equipment will now sell, rent and service Takeuchi compact excavators, track loaders, wheel loaders and attachments at the following locations: 1144 Zerega Avenue, Bronx, N.Y.; 300 South Randolphville Rd., Piscataway, N.J.; 1330 Hurffville Road, Deptford, N.J.; and 120 Gordon Drive, Lionsville, Pa.

    "Takeuchi is a brand we've respected for a long time, and we're proud to represent their compact equipment line, now at four different Hoffman locations," said Ryan Sherwood, president of Hoffman Equipment. "Their machines are known for performance, durability and operator comfort — the qualities our customers are looking for. We see strong demand for compact solutions in our markets, and adding Takeuchi allows us to better serve that need with premium products backed by world-class support."

    With a legacy dating back to 1920, Hoffman Equipment has grown from a heavy hauling and rigging company into a leading equipment distributor employing 145 people at six locations spread across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Hoffman offers a wide range of equipment from top-tier brands.

    The company's evolution into domestic and international equipment sales has positioned it as a trusted source for contractors in the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets. Now owned by Tim Watters, the third generation of the Hoffman family to run the business, Hoffman Equipment is known for its strong customer focus and deep industry experience.

    "Hoffman Equipment has a long history of success based on the values of trust, integrity, teamwork and honesty combined with a strong dedication to their customers," said John Vranches, eastern division sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "They have a well-earned reputation for excellence that continues to fuel their growth to this day. We're very pleased to welcome the Hoffman team to our dealer family, and we look forward to working with them to elevate Takeuchi's profile throughout their area of responsibility within the populated northeastern United States"

    "I love this product," said Tim Watters, owner of Hoffman Equipment. "Their history, their quality and their dedication to supporting their customers are what sets them apart from other manufacturers. Takeuchi is the company that literally invented the mini excavator and has dominated the segment for more than 60 years, and we are just thrilled to be a part of their success."

    For more information, visit hoffmanequip.com. and takeuchi-us.com.




