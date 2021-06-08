Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. hosted a three-day series of outdoor equipment demonstrations in Louisville, Ohio, just outside of Canton. The events featured separate equipment stations where attendees could review and receive detailed information about the machines on hand from Murphy Tractor & Equipment staff and John Deere factory representatives. To address health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees were scheduled to arrive at appointed times with a single group visiting each equipment station at a specific time.

The 70-acre site was donated for use by the Joseph A. Jeffries Company, a construction company which provides excavation, paving, concrete, underground utilities and building services and long-time Murphy Tractor & Equipment customer.

Equipment at one of the stations included John Deere 950K and 1050K II dozers featuring undercarriage improvements; a John Deere 744 L series wheel loader with a 5.0 to 5.85 cu. yd. bucket capacity and operating weight of up to 58,713 lbs.; an 824 L series wheel loader, bucket capacity of 5.0 to 6.75 cu. yd. and operating weight of up to 62,891 lbs.; and an 844 L-series wheel loader, bucket capacity of 9.3 to 9.8 cu. yd. and an operating weight up to 80,318 lbs., along with a 944 K hybrid wheel loader, a 8.5 to 10.5 cu. yard bucket capacity and an operating weight up to 124,614 lbs.

The second station featured a John Deere 870G LC excavator with an operating weight of 188,716 lbs., maximum digging depth of 31.5 ft.; a 470 G LC excavator, operating weight of 112,916 lbs. and maximum digging depth of 29' 11"; and a Hitachi ZX470 LC excavator, operating weight of 110,804 lbs. and a maximum digging depth of 29' 11".

Murphy Tractor & Equipment also had a 410E-II articulated dump truck with a rated payload of 82,157 lbs. and heaped capacity of 30 cu. yds. and a John Deere 310E articulated dump truck with a rated payload of 62,005 lbs. and heaped capacity of 22.9 cu. yds.

Also set up in static product displays at the event were John Deere compact excavators, skid steers and attachments from NPK Construction Equipment Inc. CEG

