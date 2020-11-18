Travis Long

Travis Long, a veteran service technician for Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company, was one of two inaugural graduates to receive "Master Technician" certification from the Wirtgen Group, a John Deere Company.

In order to achieve this certification Long successfully completed five weeks of in person fundamental training at the Wirtgen Center for Training and Technology in Nashville, Tenn.; and completed more than 200 hours of additional technical training.

The inception of the certified technician program through the Wirtgen Group was a short 18 months prior to Long's graduation.

"We are very pleased to have Murphy Tractor be one of our select distribution partners to participate in and have one of their employees, Travis Long complete the full Master Technician course requirements. He is one of two inaugural graduates in what we anticipate to be a long standing elite program, showing the commitment and understanding of the unique requirements necessary to support Wirtgen Group customers with our distribution partner's fullest capabilities," said Jan Schmidt, vice president of product support.

Doug Jacobson, Wirtgen product support manager of Murphy Tractor, indicated that this certification provides additional value to the Murphy Tractor customers who own Wirtgen Group Equipment. Jacobson also recognized the commitment and time required to reach this level of certification.

"Travis's hard work and training paid off as he tied with another technician to become the first Wirtgen Master technician in the United States. This is no small achievement, it required extensive travel, training and long hours of work to reach this milestone certification. I as well as well as all his peers at Murphy Tractor congratulate him for this well-deserved accreditation."