Murphy Tractor won Topcon's Top 10 Dealer of 2024 Award and specializes in precision construction technology.

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. won the Top 10 Dealer of the Year Award and MC-Mobile Dealer of the Year Award at the 2024 Topcon Dealer Meeting in San Ramon, Calif. Murphy Tractor's Luke Kurth, machine technology director, and Jesse Pantoja, precision construction support manager, were in attendance to accept the awards on behalf of the company. Murphy Tractor's emphasis on sales and support specialist education and training make recognitions like this possible.

"An amazing moment that is very deserved by the entire Murphy Tractor team. The hard-working precision specialists side-by-side with the machine sales and support teams have a lot to be proud of. This is just the beginning," said Kurth.

Murphy Tractor is the authorized Topcon dealer in Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio. Topcon develops and manufactures a wide range of global positioning equipment and machine control designed to improve customer's jobsite productivity, and efficiency in earthmoving, roadbuilding and vertical applications. By offering a full range of customer focused technology solutions, Murphy Tractor and Topcon deliver precise positioning from the field to the office and back.

As a Topcon dealer, Murphy Tractor's dedicated precision construction team works with each customer to identify the best solution to meet their needs and deliver high accuracy results even in the most challenging conditions. The partnership helps customers maximize their productivity and efficiency using the industry's most advanced 2D or 3D guidance or automatic control systems for excavators, dozers, graders and compact equipment.

These machine control systems are commonly used in excavation to ensure precise digging and trenching; in grading, to achieve accurate slopes and surfaces for road construction, foundation building and landscaping; and in roadbuilding, to optimize the placement of asphalt or concrete to achieve the desired surface smoothness and thickness. Machine control can be implemented on a single machine or a customer's entire fleet.

As Murphy Tractor continues to lead the way in precision construction technology as a Top 10 Dealer of the Year and MC-Mobile Dealer of the Year, its specialist team is eager to help you complete your fleet with technology solutions you can trust.

About Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co.

As one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealers, Murphy Tractor is committed to being the product and support supplier of first choice in the markets that use the products they represent.

Murphy Tractor was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Park City, Kan. The company has 29 locations throughout Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio. Staffed by more than 650 employees, each location has a full complement of service technicians, field service capabilities, equipment and parts inventories provided by John Deere, Wirtgen, Kleemann, Hamm and Vögele. Murphy Tractor is a licensed Topcon dealer in Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio.

For more information, visit murphytractor.com.

