    Murphy Tractor's Ohio Branches Celebrate Customers

    Mon December 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #1
    Murphy Tractor & Equipment


    December provided a great opportunity at three branches in Ohio for Murphy Tractor to show customers how much they are appreciated. The company held its annual Customer Appreciation Day in Brunswick, Ohio, on Dec. 6. Located at 1550 Industrial Pkwy. S., the Brunswick branch looks forward to this event every year.

    Murphy's Customer Appreciation Day is an opportunity to get to know customers better; discuss the latest in John Deere construction equipment, parts, service and precision technology capabilities; and provide lunch and prizes. The event draws nearly 200 customers every year.

    "This gives us the opportunity to introduce our customers to our sales staff and the new machines and attachments we have to offer," said Debbie Alioa, Brunswick event coordinator. "We not only serve a great meal and dessert to our loyal customers, but we also do a free raffle of items donated by Murphy Tractor and our vendors — so it's a great time for everyone. This is Murphy Tractor's way of saying thank-you to our customers, new and old, for your loyalty year after year. We enjoy giving back."

    The event in Brunswick brought customers and friends in to strengthen their relationship with or get to know their local Murphy Tractor team. It was a day of appreciation, fun, good food and holiday festivities. The branch fostered the holiday spirit with a Giving Tree posted in the lobby, and festive blow-up characters like Mickey Mouse and Frosty the Snowman working hard to greet customers as they arrive.

    "Every year we look forward to hosting customers from the industry to our Murphy Tractor holiday open houses," said Lonnie Montgomery, Brunswick branch manager. "We are committed to the success of our customers, and we feel it is important to show our appreciation for their business. We are grateful for our employees coming together to support our customers every day and specifically during our open house events."

    Nearly 200 mi. away, a Holiday Lunch took place at the Murphy Tractor branch in Vandalia, Ohio, on Dec. 6. The Vandalia location services seven counties: Champaign, Clarke, Greene, Miami, Darke, Montgomery and Preble in southwest Ohio.

    Murphy Tractor's Painesville branch also held its annual Customer Appreciation Day, welcoming customers and their families for tours; hands-on product support; prizes; and lunch on Dec. 13. The Painesville location is dedicated to parts distribution in the northeast region of Ohio.

    The company's product lineup is designed to minimize rework, maximize uptime and extend machine life. The Brunswick, Vandalia and Painesville events provided the perfect opportunity to demonstrate new equipment and explore the products, services and support Murphy Tractor offers.

    The team takes pride in its ability to share knowledge of John Deere construction equipment, Topcon technology and its extensive parts, maintenance, service and repair capabilities.

    For more information, visit Murphy Tractor's social media pages: LinkedIn — linkedin.com/company/murphytractor/; Instagram — instagram.com/murphytractor/; and Facebook — facebook.com/MurphyTractor/.

    About Murphy Tractor

    As one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealers, Murphy Tractor is committed to being the product and support supplier of first choice in the markets that use the products it represents.

    Murphy Tractor was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Park City, Kan. The company has 29 locations throughout Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio.

    Staffed by more than 650 employees, each location has a full complement of service technicians, field service capabilities, equipment and parts inventories provided by John Deere, Wirtgen, Kleemann, Hamm, and Vögele. Murphy Tractor is also a licensed Topcon dealer in Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio.

    For more information, visit murphytractor.com.

    The annual open house is held to celebrate valued customers and thank them for their continued support. (Photo courtesy of Murphy Tractor)
    Participants registered for a chance to win an array of prizes, adding to the festive atmosphere. (Photo courtesy of Murphy Tractor)
    Murphy Tractor hosted its annual customer appreciation day on Dec. 6 at its facility located at 1550 Industrial Pkwy. S., Brunswick, Ohio. (Photo courtesy of Murphy Tractor)
    Equipment was dressed for the holidays at Murphy Tractor’s customer appreciation day. (Photo courtesy of Murphy Tractor)
    A custom cake welcomed customers to Murphy Tractor’s Customer Appreciation Day. (Photo courtesy of Murphy Tractor)
    As one of John Deere’s largest North American construction equipment dealers, Murphy Tractor is committed to being the product and support supplier of first choice in the markets that use the products they represent. (Photo courtesy of Murphy Tractor)
    Murphy Tractor was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Park City, Kan. The company has 29 locations throughout Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio. (Photo courtesy of Murphy Tractor)
    The event welcomed more than 250 enthusiastic guests who gathered to enjoy a delicious complimentary lunch provided by Murphy Tractor. (Photo courtesy of Murphy Tractor)




