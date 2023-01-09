Dow is the newest supporter of The Road Forward, an initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) that has the aim of achieving net zero carbon emissions for the asphalt pavement industry.

Dow's commitment to The Road Forward further demonstrates the company's 125-year history of innovation. Dow's asphalt modifiers, such as the ELVALOY Reactive Elastomeric Terpolymer (RET) family of elastomers, help engineers, specifiers, and laydown contractors achieve safer, more sustainable roadways by allowing the use of increased levels of recycled content without impacting roadway performance.

In supporting The Road Forward, Dow is providing industry leadership on climate action. The company's support will help fund NAPA's ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

Dow's sustainability targets include a significant reduction of carbon emissions and efforts to transform the waste and close the loop for plastics. These targets align with Dow's purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through materials science — with particular focus in climate protection, circular economy and safer materials.

"Dow is committed to increasing sustainability and partnering with NAPA's Committee for Asphalt Research & Technology and Plastics Task Force, which is critical to our commitment to the industry's net zero vision," said C.J. DuBois, Dow Senior TS&D Scientist, and Dow's representative to NAPA.

"Joining The Road Forward is an example of Dow's leadership in helping reduce the industry's carbon footprint."

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

