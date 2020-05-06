(L to R)are Jason Wainwright; Will Blackerby; Dana Conrad; Scott McGuigan; Tim Collie; Greg Walker; Corey Rogers; and Jesse Beasley.

Manitou North America welcomed National Equipment Dealers LLC to the Manitou dealer network. National Equipment Dealers will offer the full Manitou line of skid loaders, track loaders, articulated loaders and telescopic handlers at 11 locations throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

"We are thrilled that National Equipment Dealers is joining the Manitou dealer network," said Scott Mcguigan, Manitou North America's sales vice president, Eastern region. "We are confident the full lineup of Manitou equipment will be a strong asset to the construction, landscape and rental needs in this market."

The Manitou product line will be available at stores in Apopka and Ft. Pierce, Fla.; Clayton, Grimesland and Lexington, N.C.; Columbia, Piedmont, Rock Hill and Summerville, S.C.; and Dallas, Texas.

Jesse Beasley, V.P. east coast operations at NED, said, "It is our pleasure to announce National Equipment Dealers as the Manitou Dealer in all our East Coast operations. This gives NED the ability to service customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and the Florida markets."

Four Seasons continues to service the Houston/Dallas area as the Mustang / Gehl Dealer (a Manitou Company).

National Equipment Dealers was founded in 2018 with the merger of May Heavy Equipment (N.C./S.C.), Four Seasons Equipment (Texas), Earthmovers Construction Equipment (Fla.), and most recently Rob's Hydraulics in the Carolinas. National Equipment Dealers is currently under the ownership of a team lead by Kerry Vickar (chairman) and Mitch Nevins (CEO).

For more information on Manitou, call 262/334-9461 or visit www.manitou.com.

For more information on National Equipment Dealers, call 866/629-3784 or visit ned-llc.us.