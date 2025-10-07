NDOT announces new I-80 interchange at 192nd Street in Sarpy County to address gridlock, enhance safety, and spur economic development. Project based on PEL study, advancing through NEPA process with aim for accelerated delivery. Interchange to improve region's connectivity and serve as critical infrastructure investment.

NDOT logo

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced its intent to proceed with the design and construction of a new Interstate 80 (I-80) interchange at 192nd Street in Sarpy County, southeast of Gretna, Neb.

"A new interchange between the existing Highway 370 and Highway 31 interchanges on I-80 will address gridlock, improve safety and support economic development in the state's largest metro area," NDOT Director Vicki Kramer said. "This investment increases access to Nebraska's main economic corridor, potentially attracting new growth while also alleviating existing safety concerns due to congestion.

"Under Gov. Jim Pillen's leadership, NDOT is finding innovative ways to responsibly invest in critical infrastructure that enables growth. While we've been planning for this for some time, today marks a formal commitment to the location as we push for an accelerated delivery timeline of this important project."

The location of the new interchange was informed through the process of a Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study by the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, conducted in coordination with Sarpy County and the cities of Gretna, Papillion and Springfield. The PEL study examined existing infrastructure, traffic patterns, projected growth and environmental and community impacts within the area.

With the announcement of the selected location, NDOT is formally moving the project to the next steps of development, which includes completing environmental reviews as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process and progressing with early design.

NDOT has already begun coordination with the Federal Highway Administration through the process of an Interstate Access Justification Report. This required document will explain NDOT's proposed access changes to I-80, as well as its plans to ensure safety and operational efficiency.

"The proposed new I-80 interchange in Sarpy County is more than an infrastructure project — it is an investment in connectivity that brings Nebraska closer together," said Heath Mello, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. "This interchange will strengthen our position as a hub for interstate commerce, making it easier for goods, services and people to move across our region and beyond."

Mello, a member of the Nebraska State Highway Commission, added that strategic infrastructure investments are critical to ensure that Nebraska remains competitive.

The new interchange will help alleviate traffic congestion in the Omaha metro area, which recently saw its population surpass one million, according to U.S. Census estimates. Sarpy County is one of Nebraska's fastest-growing areas.

The project also is aligned with the transportation infrastructure goals of the Greater Omaha Chamber's three-year economic development plan.

Today's top stories