List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: New App Increases Speed, Accuracy of Checking Grade Stakes

    Thu May 02, 2024 - Northeast Edition #10
    Grade Stake Pro



    The new Grade Stake Pro eliminates the need to manually check a grade off of a grade stake.   (Photo courtesy of Grade Stake Pro) Matt Schwarz has developed the new Grade Stake Pro application. Here, he is with Colt (who often joins him in the cab) on the job site.   (Photo courtesy of Grade Stake Pro) Seen here is the final result screen from using the new Grade Stake Pro application.   (Photo courtesy of Grade Stake Pro)

    It is not every day that a heavy equipment foreman identifies a problem costing his company profit and then invests his own money to find a solution, but that is precisely what happened in the case of Matt Schwarz's new Grade Stake Pro application.

    Schwarz grew up on a farm in northwest Iowa, where he operated heavy machinery. He went on to a career in law enforcement. After becoming a detective, Schwarz found his calling in forensics, leading crime labs for cities like Houston, Texas. There, his reputation grew for identifying and removing the risk of human error from critical processes. Today, he consults with local, state and federal law enforcement to improve the accuracy of their labs.

    Photo courtesy of Grade Stake Pro

    Approximately 10 years ago, fondly recalling his days working with heavy equipment, Schwarz joined a local company to fill his summers. Most of his projects involve integrating with existing infrastructure where every .04 ft. to .08 ft. matters.

    "There are two types of operators: those who have had a costly grading error and those who will," said Schwarz.

    One such error that came to his attention involved five blocks of reconstruction work. The concrete crew identified the prep as .083 ft. low on rock, which cost more than $16,000 to remedy.

    Operators must regularly get out of their cabs to manually check grades to avoid such errors. Schwarz observed unnecessary delays as operators struggled to complete the math required for these checks confidently. Between the complexity of the math and the operator's skill, Schwarz identified a problem he could solve.

    As a result, the Grade Stake Pro application is a new tool that lowers the risk of human error when manually checking grades. The application's ease of use also reduces the time operators are out of their cabs. To use, an administrator sets up each project with critical specifications. The user selects the project and enters the stake values. The application returns all the layer values the operator will need for the remainder of the project. Jot these values on the back of the stake, and no one needs to recalculate at that stake for the remainder of the project.

    GPS has revolutionized the construction industry, yet its vertical limitations still require manual grade checks to achieve accuracy. The standard vertical error of GPS is around .0833 ft. to .1405 ft. Failure to account for blade ware, signal interference and base pole install errors can compound the inaccuracies. Working around existing infrastructure, this is not accurate enough on its own.

    The feedback from testing has been positive.

    An operator still in his apprenticeship used the application to run a dozer to prep a 1,700-ft. two-lane stretch with a roundabout. After timing of the rock, there were only four skid-steer buckets of material left over.

    Another foreman said, "This app is perfect for guys in their first five years on the job. It is another tool they can use to get their grades spot-on. I remember how often I got yelled at for the wrong calculations when I was checking grades in my first few years. As a foreman, I can trust that my guys now have a tool to backstop them until they are masters. I wish I had this early in my career."

    For more information, visit www.gradestakepro.com or email [email protected]. CEG




    Today's top stories

    Make Eliminating Jobsite Distractions Company Safety Goal

    Two Firms Give Burned Highway New Life

    VIDEO: Komatsu Holds Demo Days at Cartersville Customer Center

    ABC: Over Half of March State Construction Unemployment Rates Down From a Year Ago

    Allen Engineering Hosts 60th Anniversary Celebration

    Contractors' Plate Full On Interstate 35 in Texas

    Space Coast Leaders, Residents Excited About Planned Brightline Rail Station in Cocoa

    Attachments International Debuts Severe Service Demolition Grapple



     

    Read more about...

    Grade Stake Pro Technology






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA