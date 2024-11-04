Deutz Corporation expands its Power Center network with the opening of Deutz Power Center Mid-Atlantic in Ashland, VA. Serving VA, WV, and MD, the center provides services, parts, and technical support for Deutz engines. Branch manager Lang brings industry experience to offer top-notch engine solutions and service.

Deutz Corporation has expanded its Power Center network with the addition of Deutz Power Center Mid-Atlantic at 11089 Leadbetter Road in Ashland, Va.

Located just north of Richmond, this new Power Center will service the states of Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

"The Mid-Atlantic region, with its proximity to major population centers and shipping ports, is a growing market for Deutz and many of our OEM customers," said Will Hicks, general manager of Deutz Power Centers, Eastern Region. "Locating near Richmond, Virginia, now allows us to provide the level of service and technical support that our customers need and deserve. We understand the impact equipment has on efficiency and productivity, and Deutz is here to help keep their machines up and running."

James Lang has joined Deutz as the branch manager of Deutz Power Center Mid-Atlantic. Lang brings valuable experience in the equipment rental industry to his new role with Deutz. Lang also has worked extensively in operations management and as a branch manager for a major compact equipment manufacturer.

"Deutz remains fully committed to providing engine solutions and service that are second to none," said David Evans, president and CEO for Deutz Corporation.

"It's all about continuous improvement. We are constantly striving to make our best even better. Opening this new Deutz Power Center demonstrates our dedication to helping our customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland achieve their own goals by providing easy, convenient access to Deutz products, service and parts."

Deutz Power Center Mid-Atlantic features a fully stocked parts counter, with on-site and mobile technicians on staff to provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center in Ashland, Va., or at the customer's location.

Like all Deutz Power Centers, the new Ashland, Va., location also will provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources to OEMs. These manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible Deutz solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs.

Deutz Power Center customers also can purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

For more information, visit www.deutzsupport.com and www.deutzamericas.com.

