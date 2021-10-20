List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

New Division Will Look at 'Big Picture' Construction

Wed October 20, 2021 - West Edition #22
Okla. DOT


The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is in the middle of a process to consolidate some of the functions it shares with the state turnpike authority and aeronautics commission, and ODOT is making some internal changes as well.

ODOT has a new multimodal division that will look at the big picture of surface transportation. Multimodal Division Manager Jared Schwennesen updated the agency's Waterways Advisory Board on the division. He said they'll look at how trains, boats, buses and even bikes and scooters can work together to improve transportation for everyone from commuters to businesses looking to move products.

"If we can get more rails onto boats, we decrease blocked crossings," Schwennesen said. "If we get more rail moving throughout the world, then we get less congestion on highways, and then we get less accidents with pedestrians. And it's just a better, holistic view of transportation."

Schwennesen said one of the goals is making a stronger case for non-highway forms of transportation.

"We need more money, we need more maintenance activities to happen, we need more grants from the feds, and how can we all do that together instead of fighting against each other?" Schwennesen said. "Let's try to help grow this pie and have a better advocacy voice at the capitol, along with within ODOT and our other transportation partners."

The multimodal division will not deal with aviation-related issues.




Today's top stories

Proposed Rollback of NEPA Reforms Conflicts With Biden's Infrastructure Goals

Contractors Solve Logistical Challenges On Coastal Project

NCDOT Calls On Lane Construction to Improve I-440 With $365M Project

Integration of Topcon 3D-MC With Volvo Active Control Raises Bar in Excavation Precision

VIDEO: Junttan Unveils World's First Electric Pile Driving Rig

Ga. Bridge Collapse Leaves One Construction Worker Dead, Two Injured

Case to Host Live Virtual Event on Machine Control for Dozers, Motor Graders

VIDEO: Woods CRW Holds Two-Day Open House in Carlisle, Pa.



 

Read more about...

Oklahoma Oklahoma Department of Transportation transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo