DEVELON introduces the DX300LL-7 log loader and DX300RB-7 road builder to enhance their lineup, offering strength, durability and features for demanding timber harvesting applications. These -7 Series models boast heavy-duty construction, increased productivity, superior comfort and safety features, simplified service and maintenance with telemetry support. Visit na.develon-ce.com/en for more details.

DEVELON photo When maximum lifting power is needed, a press of the one-touch power boost button on the right-hand joystick brings an instant hydraulic boost.

DEVELON expands its portfolio of forestry equipment with the DX300LL-7 log loader and DX300RB-7 road builder. These new products offer professionals in these industries strength, durability and features for demanding forestry and timber harvesting.

These new models join the current -7 Series lineup, featuring the DX225LL-7 log loader and DX225RB-7 road builder, and deliver on all fronts with enhanced safety features, heavy-duty components and easy serviceability, according to DEVELON.

"Our next-generation log loaders and road builders redefine what logging professionals can expect," said Morgan Stallings, senior director of dealer development, product and marketing. "The larger, more powerful DX300LL-7 and DX300RB-7 are ideal for heavier lifting and more demanding log handling applications."

Enhanced Uptime, Protection

DEVELON -7 Series log loaders and road builders are engineered for the harshest forestry conditions to help protect uptime, according to DEVELON. They feature:

Heavy-duty construction throughout, including robust side doors with guards over the hydraulic pump and cooling system, plus quarter-in. side panels. A strong front guard to shield the cab from debris.

A fully guarded, heavy-duty high and wide undercarriage that significantly improves ground clearance over stumps and other logging site obstacles.

The DEVELON DX300LL-7 log loader cab enhances both safety and efficiency, featuring a 4-ft. riser. Plus, for simple trailer transport, the cab can hydraulically tilt 90 degrees.

Unmatched Productivity

The -7 Series log loaders and road builders are built to tackle high-demand tasks head-on. They have increased horsepower, faster cycle times and more lifting capacity to complete timber harvesting and log loading more quickly.

Increased tractive force improves mobility across uneven or soft terrain, even when carrying heavy loads or traveling on inclines. Plus, the fine swing function minimizes shaking when lifting, for greater control, more accuracy and safer operation, according to DEVELON.

When maximum lifting power is needed, a press of the one-touch power boost button on the right-hand joystick brings an instant hydraulic boost. Operators also can select from four power modes to perfectly match the job at hand, boosting efficiency and conserving fuel.

Superior Comfort, Safety Features

All DEVELON -7 Series log loaders and road builders are designed with the operator in mind. Here are a few notable features:

Spacious, all-weather steel cabs deliver superior comfort, excellent visibility and a quiet working environment.

The heated and cooled air-suspension seat, which easily adjusts to individual operator height and weight, comes complete with adjustable headrests and armrests and an optional 4-point seat belt for added security.

For reduced fatigue and more ergonomic operation, the joystick controls move with the seat.

Early mornings and late nights are no problem due to front and rear LED lights that significantly enhance visibility.

Operators stay informed with the multifunction color LCD monitor, which displays vital machine diagnostics and video from the standard rearview or side-mounted cameras. A hybrid screen mode lets them view both simultaneously.

Road builders can be equipped with an optional around view monitor (AVM) camera system for a dedicated display showing a full 360-degree view of the machine's surroundings, boosting confidence in tight spaces.

For enhanced protection, an optional side-entry forestry cab is available for both log loaders and road builders. This cab is certified to Oregon OSHA and British Columbia WCB standards and features guarded polycarbonate front, side and rear windows. For even greater peace of mind, optional 1.3 in. polycarbonate glass also is available.

New road builders can be equipped with an optional boom and arm lock valve. All log loader and road builder models include a straight travel pedal as a standard feature, which simplifies moving; this is an option for road builders.

Other key features of the DEVELON -7 Series log loaders and road builders are:

radio and Bluetooth audio;

travel alarm; and

PA system (microphone).

Simplified Service, Maintenance

Daily checks are straightforward due to easy access to components and centralized grease banks at the base of the boom, letting operators lubricate multiple points quickly.

Engine and hydraulic filters, along with the hydraulic tank, are centrally located in a protected area, simplifying service and filter changes. In addition, the radiator with a reversible fan automatically prevents debris buildup to keep the cooling system clean and efficient.

For operator convenience, an optional in-cab air compressor makes it easy to keep the interior free of dirt and debris, contributing to a more comfortable workspace.

All log loader and road builder models come standard with the MY DEVELON fleet management telematics system. This tool lets owners remotely monitor and maintain their machines, providing insights into equipment health, location and productivity from the mobile app and website.

Dealer Support, Warranty Options

Professional service technicians from local DEVELON dealerships are ready to help keep equipment running at its best. With two DEVELON-exclusive parts distribution centers in Georgia and Washington state, local dealers maintain extensive parts inventory and provide faster delivery on the majority of genuine DEVELON parts.

DEVELON log loaders and road builders come with a standard warranty, offering operators full coverage for 36 months or 5,000 hours along with service support from their local authorized DEVELON dealer.

For more information, visit na.develon-ce.com/en.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories