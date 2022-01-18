Electric trucks, chassis, bodies and related equipment are among the new products launching at Work Truck Week 2022, North America's largest work truck event.

Work Truck Week is scheduled March 8 to 11, 2022, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind. Green Truck Summit is March 8. Education sessions run March 8 to 10, and the Work Truck Show exhibit hall is open March 9 to 11.

New electric vehicles are the focus of many of the 27 press conferences scheduled for Work Truck Week.

The Shyft Group will reveal an all-new electric vehicle on a purpose-built Class 3 chassis platform, along with a charging station and other elements of the product ecosystem.

Bollinger Motors will launch new electric trucks, including Class 3–6 commercial platforms and chassis cabs.

Morgan Truck Body will unveil its electric vehicle dry freight and refrigerated truck body concepts.

Other companies announcing plans related to electrification include Legend Fleet Solutions, SEA Electric LLC, Vanair Manufacturing, Workhorse and ZF Group.

"Work Truck Week is traditionally the launching pad for new commercial trucks, equipment and technology, so it's natural that electrification — the hottest global vehicle trend — is a dominant theme this year," said Steve Carey, NTEA president and CEO.

"The industry is at an inflection point where we have traditional OEMs, most of whom have added electric vehicles to their lineups, and emerging dedicated electric vehicle manufacturers. As a result, more than 20 electric vehicle manufacturers are exhibiting alongside dozens of electrification upfitters, modifiers and component/equipment suppliers. This is a great example of how the work truck industry is constantly innovating to design more-efficient, cleaner vehicles that keep the world working."

Many exhibiting companies are showcasing new products ahead of Work Truck Week through the Product Gallery at wts22.mapyourshow.com. Register and create a WTW22 Planner for full access.

Work Truck Week 2022 also offers opportunities to see into the future of work trucks. Green Truck Summit on March 8 includes electric product and grant updates, as well as sessions on a variety of clean energy trends in the commercial vehicle industry. Attendees can learn what 13 of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers have planned at exclusive OEM update sessions offered as part of the educational program March 8–10. During these sessions, company representatives share technical information on their latest chassis specifications and designs, review body and equipment installation options and provide insights into future commercial vehicle plans.

Want to take a turn behind the wheel of some of the latest electric, alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles? Admission to Work Truck Week Ride & Drive is included with registration. Participating companies include Allison Transmission (sponsor), EAVX, Freightliner Custom Chassis, GreenPower Motor Company, International Truck, Kenworth Truck Company, The Lion Electric Co., Motiv Power Systems, Peterbilt Motors Company, SEA Electric LLC, Workhorse and XL Fleet.

For more information, including links to register and book hotel rooms, visit worktruckweek.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories