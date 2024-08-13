MacAllister CAT welcomed approximately 150 customers to an open house event at its MacAllister Rentals facility at 2808 W. Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Aug. 1.

Caterpillar factory reps were on hand to discuss the new features of the Cat 265 and 255 compact track loaders, such as 43 percent more torque than the previous model, more lift height plus a larger cab. Guests were invited to try out the new machines in the demo area.

Lunch options from several local food trucks were available and giveaways included a new Cat cooler.

Everyone had a chance to socialize and try out some new equipment along with various stations and vendors on hand to answer any questions about services or products.

"We are very excited to showcase the segments of MacAllister CAT and it's great to have customers and friends to come out and visit," said David Zachary, BCP manager of MacAllister CAT. CEG

