    New Equipment On Display at MacAllister CAT Open House

    Tue August 13, 2024 - Midwest Edition #17
    CEG


    MacAllister CAT welcomed approximately 150 customers to an open house event at its MacAllister Rentals facility at 2808 W. Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Aug. 1.

    Caterpillar factory reps were on hand to discuss the new features of the Cat 265 and 255 compact track loaders, such as 43 percent more torque than the previous model, more lift height plus a larger cab. Guests were invited to try out the new machines in the demo area.

    Lunch options from several local food trucks were available and giveaways included a new Cat cooler.

    Everyone had a chance to socialize and try out some new equipment along with various stations and vendors on hand to answer any questions about services or products.

    "We are very excited to showcase the segments of MacAllister CAT and it's great to have customers and friends to come out and visit," said David Zachary, BCP manager of MacAllister CAT. CEG

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    (L-R): Jeff Fee of MacAllister CAT; Chuck Drury of Hoosier Habitat; and Mike Friskney of Friskney Farms, with the new Caterpillar 255 CTL. (CEG photo)
    Customers had a chance to try out the new machines in a demo area. (CEG photo)
    Mason Piatt welcomed guests at the registration booth. (CEG photo)
    Caterpillar factory reps demonstrate the new features of the Cat 265 compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
    Attendees gather for lunch at several local food trucks. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ben Aldrich, Cat service manager; Austin Chambers, Phillip Zimmerman and Phil Zimmerman of Zimmerman Septic Service, check out the new Caterpillar 265 CTL. (CEG photo)
    Cooper Auto was excited to check out the Cat 420 backhoe. (CEG photo)
    Aaron Frey (L) and Averell Wooten-Brown of the Fort Wayne Cat used division were on hand at the event. (CEG photo)
    Giveaways and prizes were offered to guests. (CEG photo)
    SITECH representatives were at the event to talk with guests about the latest technology. (L-R) are Jim Wyant, Sam Hale, John Simmons and Brett Wilson. (CEG photo)




