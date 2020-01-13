New Florida Location for Growers Equipment

Growers Equipment Co. recently moved its Miami location from 8013 NW 66th St. to 4801 NW 77th Ave.

Growers Equipment Co. recently moved its Miami location from 8013 NW 66th St. to 4801 NW 77th Ave. The move to the new location almost tripled the space from the previous location with the square footage increasing from 8,000 sq. ft. to more than 22,000 sq. ft. The facility sits directly on the Palmetto Expressway (SR826, east side, on Northbound side) between NW 36th Street and NW 58th Street.

Growing its business and increasing its facility size allows Growers to expand its customer base while continuing to provide excellent customer service and products from industry-leading manufacturers such as Kubota and New Holland construction and agriculture, as well as Bush Hog, Land Pride, FAE, Morbark, Master Craft and others.

Growers' expansion has given it the opportunity and the resources to acquire two more industry-leading brands with the addition of the full line of Stihl handheld products and JLG aerial lifts and telehandlers.

The increased space also provides ample space for a full-service repair facility and a complete rental facility.

"This location has tremendous visibility off one of the major highways in South Florida and is strategically located between all major competitors," said Growers Equipment Co. President David Lopez. "It will be a platform to take our business to the next level."

The Miami location is one of three Growers Equipment Co. branches in Florida, with the other two being in Davie and West Palm Beach. The primary product lines at all three are Kubota and New Holland.

For more information on the new Miami location, call 305/592-7890, or visit www.growersequipment.com.