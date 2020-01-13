New Florida Location for Growers Equipment

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Highway Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

New Florida Location for Growers Equipment

Mon January 13, 2020 - Southeast Edition #2
Growers Equipment


Growers Equipment Co. recently moved its Miami location from 8013 NW 66th St. to 4801 NW 77th Ave.
Growers Equipment Co. recently moved its Miami location from 8013 NW 66th St. to 4801 NW 77th Ave.
Growers Equipment Co. recently moved its Miami location from 8013 NW 66th St. to 4801 NW 77th Ave. The move to the new location almost tripled the space from the previous location with the square footage increasing from 8,000 sq. ft. to more than 22,000 sq. ft.

Growers Equipment Co. recently moved its Miami location from 8013 NW 66th St. to 4801 NW 77th Ave. The move to the new location almost tripled the space from the previous location with the square footage increasing from 8,000 sq. ft. to more than 22,000 sq. ft. The facility sits directly on the Palmetto Expressway (SR826, east side, on Northbound side) between NW 36th Street and NW 58th Street.

Growing its business and increasing its facility size allows Growers to expand its customer base while continuing to provide excellent customer service and products from industry-leading manufacturers such as Kubota and New Holland construction and agriculture, as well as Bush Hog, Land Pride, FAE, Morbark, Master Craft and others.

Growers' expansion has given it the opportunity and the resources to acquire two more industry-leading brands with the addition of the full line of Stihl handheld products and JLG aerial lifts and telehandlers.

The increased space also provides ample space for a full-service repair facility and a complete rental facility.

"This location has tremendous visibility off one of the major highways in South Florida and is strategically located between all major competitors," said Growers Equipment Co. President David Lopez. "It will be a platform to take our business to the next level."

The Miami location is one of three Growers Equipment Co. branches in Florida, with the other two being in Davie and West Palm Beach. The primary product lines at all three are Kubota and New Holland.

For more information on the new Miami location, call 305/592-7890, or visit www.growersequipment.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News FLORIDA Growers Equipment Co. Kubota New Holland