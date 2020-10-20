The front-mount snowblower is positioned in front of the machine, rather than behind on a 3-point hitch.

Bobcat Company is expanding its compact tractor attachment offering with the new front-mount snowblower.

The front-mount snowblower is positioned in front of the machine, rather than behind on a 3-point hitch. The front-mounted attachment provides customers a more comfortable way to clear snow around acreages or barns as they do not need to turn around in their seat to monitor the performance of the attachment, according to Bobcat.

Features include a two-stage blower design and hydraulic rotating chute to direct snow wherever operators want it. Adjustable skid shoes help scrape the pavements clean or can be set higher to remove snow from gravel lots or driveways. A bolt-on reversible cutting edge is included for added durability.

How It Works

The front-mounted snowblower is driven from the mid-power-take-off (PTO) — which transfers the power from the compact tractor engine to the snowblower — and connected via a lift kit. Operators can hydraulically raise and lower the snowblower and redirect the discharge chute using the joystick.

Available Models

The new snowblower attachment is available in two models — 49- and 62-in. The 49-in. model is compatible with the CT1021 and CT1025 models. The 62-in. is compatible with the CT2025, CT2035, and CT2535 models.

For more information, visit Bobcat.com.