Photo courtesy of New Holland

New Holland is introducing new advancements in its precision technology stack to make farming easier, more sustainable and more efficient for its customers.

FieldOps, Technology Packages, Connectivity Included and New Holland Active Implement Guidance become part of New Holland's technology offering, all designed to help customers have a seamless experience across New Holland's digital and connected platforms.

FieldOps Goes Live

The new FieldOps web and mobile farm management platform, first previewed in April 2024, is now live and available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. FieldOps is a versatile farm management tool that helps farmers expand their productivity from anywhere, anytime by taking their farm operations data and details and simplifying them into one platform that's easy to use, understand and connect.

Built to enable farmers to view and monitor all their CNH machines in one place, FieldOps provides one streamlined platform for everyone — at every skill level, crop specialty, region and size of operation. Farmers will be able to monitor every machine in real-time (Real-time monitoring data transfers approximately 3-5 seconds following each machine action and location change. Real-time monitoring features are currently only available for PLM Intelligence tractors: T7 LWB, T7 HD, T8, and T9 tractor models. These features will be phased in across other platforms, including combines and sprayers, in future updates.), remotely view in-cab displays to deliver better feedback to their operators and see layers of agronomic data — all in one platform.

FieldOps is built to work the way customers want to, allowing them to do more with fewer clicks. Its new, more intuitive interface empowers users to make more informed and quicker data-driven decisions that improve their operations every day.

Customers can download the new mobile app to view their connected machines. Existing MyPLM Connect users can easily transition to FieldOps: their data will already be there when they log in.

To make data management even easier for farmers, FieldOps has over 40 API (application programming interface) connections available globally, creating seamless integrations with third-party digital platforms. Customers get to choose how they own their data, whether they decide to import it all into FieldOps to manage or export their FieldOps data to use it on another platform. This eliminates the need for unnecessary data re-entry, making the overall digital experience easier across a farmer's entire operation.

New Connectivity Included, Technology Packages

"Connectivity Included" is a new feature that grants customers limitless connectivity with no recurring subscription fees on qualifying machines. (Customers who purchase a new qualifying connected New Holland machine, built on or after Oct. 1, 2024, will have access to Connectivity Included. Qualifying machine models include the: T7 Longwheel Base Series, T7 Heavy-Duty Series, T8 Series, T9 Series, CR Series combines, Mid-Range Rotary combines, Forage Cruiser Self-Propelled Forage Harvester, Guardian Self-Propelled Sprayer and Speedrower Self-Propelled Windrower units. Acceptance of End User License Agreement [EULA] is required.) This offering provides real-time data and remote support to farmers without the hassle of managing or renewing a subscription.

This is a completely new approach to connectivity that makes data accessible by simply making it part of the machine. As a baseline feature, it expands the reach and utility of connected features, helping farmers improve their productivity and use of agronomic data as they benefit from free, easy-to-use data monitoring from their machines, fleets and fields.

Interested customers with existing machines and capable telematics modems can purchase Connectivity Included functionality for a one-time fee to benefit from simplified subscription management as well. New Holland encourages customers to contact their local New Holland dealer for more information.

Connectivity Included is a key piece of the new Technology Packages, which make access to precision technology easier. These Technology Packages, now available in select markets, are the quickest way for farmers to add precision technology features to their machines to fit their unique and individualized needs. To address the variety of customers' requirements, packages come in three different options on qualifying machines: Value, Core and Advanced. (Starting with Model Year 2025 models, all T9 Series tractors, T8 Series tractors and CR Series combines will come with a Core or Advanced Technology package option. T9 Series scraper tractors, as well as CR7.8 and CR7.9 Series combines, will also have an optional Value Package available.)

The Value Package is suited for customers starting to adopt precision technology and require base-level connectivity. The Core Package is the recommended option for customers seeking to gain elevated productivity, including auto guidance and in-cab single or dual displays. The Advanced Package bundles the most sophisticated precision technologies available into one package for those looking to maximize their capabilities.

Carlo Lambro, New Holland Brand President, said, "With these advancements in our open digital ecosystem, we add new milestones in our ongoing global innovation journey to make everyday operations more efficient and productive for farmers. These projects are designed 100 percent around our customers and dealers, to provide data and help them increase productivity and reduce costs. We are committed to continuously improving all of our services to make New Holland's digital experience even more open and accessible."

New Holland Active Implement Guidance

Following the same principles of providing customers with open solutions that simplify their work, New Holland is releasing its Active Implement Guidance solution. A plug-and-play aftermarket solution, it has high implement accuracy, ideal for planting, strip-till, side-dress and windrow applications.

This technology is fully built and supported with kits for all implements and applications, regardless of implement type. It is designed to be easily installed and shares the guidance line between the tractor and the implement, giving the system a more accurate target. Use of this solution greatly reduces or stops implement drift, resulting in more reliable product placement and helping increase farmers' yield potential, while reducing crop damage and operator stress.​

The aftermarket kits feature a simple single-display control setup. Customers can acquire their kit at their local New Holland dealership, plug the solution into any ISOBUS system and easily control Implement Guidance with IntelliView's intuitive user experience.

For more information, visit www.newholland.com.

