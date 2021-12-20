The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has named New Holland Agriculture's Horizon Ultra tractor cab a 2022 AE50 award winner.

The AE50 awards program emphasizes the role of new products and systems in bringing advanced technology to the marketplace. These engineering developments help farmers increase efficiency, enhance quality, improve safety and increase profits. Each year, 50 winners are selected by ASABE.

Carlo Lambro, brand president New Holland Agriculture, said, "It is always an honor to be included in ASABE's AE50 annual award winners. These awards are a testament to the strength of the New Holland teams around the world: from the engineers who design our latest innovations to our field teams who work in the field side by side with our farmers to identify our next opportunities, and every step of the journey in between."

The New Holland Horizon Ultra Tractor Cab

From the earliest stages of design, protecting the operator and preserving comfort was the focus of the engineers' attention. The Horizon Ultra cab is the quietest in the industry — registering no more than 66 decibels, according to the manufacturer.

In addition to the noise reduction, the cab has been expanded overall by 8 percent compared to prior models. The enlarged frame creates more comfortable and functional room for the operator and extra storage space.

The spacious cab provides a comfortable work environment with clean, uncluttered surfaces and intuitive operation with ergonomically located controls on the new SideWinder Ultra armrest and user-friendly IntelliView 12-in. display.

The controls can be configured to match the operator's preferences, and customization is as simple and extensive as desired. The CenterView display placed in the center of the steering wheel provides a clear line of sight. The new automatic climate control system with zone selection, which has 35 percent more capacity than the previous model, easily maintains a comfortable temperature in all seasons.

The Auto Comfort seat features lateral suspension and a climate control system that extracts moisture on hot days or warms on cold mornings. The Horizon Ultra cab's advanced connectivity enables customers to bring their digital life on board effortlessly, as their mobile device automatically connects to the screen and can be operated with a button on the armrest.

The Horizon Ultra cab also introduces integration with New Holland's next-generation PLM Intelligence, which represents a step forward in New Holland's Precision Land Management strategy. It marks the shift from traditional farming practices to agriculture 4.0., where Precision and Interconnected Farming assists farmers to plan all operations in advance, manage in real time the behavior and performance of each machine, and achieve maximum precision and efficiency.

The next-generation PLM Intelligence is a new electronic architecture that will be adopted in all New Holland next-generation equipment, so that customers will find the same logic when switching machines and easily access data to get the job done more efficiently. This is part of New Holland's strategy to integrate digital technologies to deliver a smart and connected agriculture, with easy-to-use solutions that make farming more sustainable and productive. They include the traditional precision farming applications aimed at making the operator's life easier while optimizing yield and input costs; solutions based on connectivity and monitoring focused on improving the machine's productivity; and cloud-based solutions based on data analysis and planning to facilitate farm management decisions.

The New Holland 2022 awards will be presented during ASABE's Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference, to be held virtually in February 2022. They also will be featured in a special issue of ASABE's magazine Resource: Engineering & Technology for a Sustainable World, a magazine geared to agricultural, biological and food system engineers worldwide. The magazine is read by thousands involved in the agricultural, food and biological industries.

For more information, visit www.asabe.org.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

