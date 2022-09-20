After a multi-year hiatus, New Holland Construction is returning to ConExpo-Con/AGG, North America's largest construction trade show. The upcoming show is being held March 14 to 18, 2023, in Las Vegas.

"Next year's ConExpo-Con/AGG is going to be one of the biggest shows in recent memory, especially as we come out of the pandemic years. We're excited to play a part in its return and demonstrate to the industry what New Holland #BeyondPerformance looks like and means for our partners, dealers and customers," said Tyler Mills, head of New Holland Construction North America.

During the five-day show, New Holland will announce and showcase several new pieces of equipment that will have not been seen anywhere else prior to ConExpo-Con/AGG, as well as feature the full New Holland portfolio — from compact excavators to skid steer loaders.

New Holland also will be highlighting its international audience, with support from staff and market messaging from each of its global regions.

The New Holland booth will be located at the Festival Grounds, booth space F9052. Attendees can expect an interactive booth experience with two floors, full portfolio representation and daily activations and events.

"This is a great opportunity for our industry to re-engage with itself, including our partners, dealers, colleagues and customers from across the U.S. and globe," Mills said. "Simply put, that's what this event is all about: the people. We're thrilled to be back in-person and showcasing construction equipment that helps the industry get the job done better, faster and more efficiently."

For more information, visit conexpoconagg.com and newhollandpurpose.com.

Today's top stories