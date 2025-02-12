New Holland's next gen PowerStar Series Tractors offer enhanced power, comfort and productivity with new styling, FPT Industrial engines, versatile transmissions, improved loaders and a refined VisionView cab for operators seeking higher efficiency and performance.

New Holland photo New Holland has introduced four new PowerStar models — the 90, 100, 110 and 120.

"These new PowerStar tractors elevate the expectations of what a utility tractor is capable of," said Lena Patton, North American product marketing manager, New Holland. "From the outside, noticeable upgrades include a new hood with Connective Flow styling along with new LU Series front loaders and bigger tires. Inside the VisionView cab, operators will find greater productivity with a new seat, digital instrument cluster, super-high visibility panel and loader joystick."

Putting Power in PowerStar

Power is important for a utility tractor and, as the name implies, the PowerStar Series delivers, according to New Holland. Underneath the new hood is a powerful, fuel-efficient FPT Industrial 3.6L four-cylinder engine featured in all four models.

"We know our customers are seeking solutions that help them reduce their fuel costs," Patton said. "While these engines still utilize common rail fuel injection technology like our previous models, we've also improved performance and optimized fuel consumption further with a longer stroke and more displacement."

This lineup complies with Stage V emissions standards, which reduces particulate matter by 40 percent compared with Tier 4B. Along with a 3.4 gal. (13L) DEF tank, these tractors use Compact HI-eSCR 2 technology, resulting in higher torque, an increase of up to 5 hp and greater efficiency. For maximum visibility and compact dimensions, which are critical during loader work, the Compact HI-eSCR 2 is neatly concealed under the tractor's hood while a new U-shaped exhaust also has been incorporated. Combining this feature with a larger fuel tank and long 600-hour service intervals that maximize uptime, operators will find powerful operational advantages, according to the manufacturer.

Geared for Greater Utility

While a 12x12 transmission with a column-mounted electronic power shuttle is available on the three largest models (the 100, 110 and 120), 24x24 Dual Command transmission is available as an option on all four models. The Dual Command transmission features the same electronic power shuttle but provides a Hi-Lo speed in each of the four gears.

"With the push of a button on the side of the gearshift handle, operators can quickly reduce or increase their speed," Patton said. "This makes a Dual Command transmission ideal in adverse field or crop conditions, especially with PTO-driven implements."

For added convenience, the PowerClutch button that's placed on the back of the handle lets operators shift the gearshift lever without having to use the clutch pedal.

On 12x12 and 24x24 Dual Command transmission models, a new feature, Dynamic Start-Stop or "brake-to-clutch," is included to help reduce operator fatigue during jobs that require frequent stops, like round baling. When activated, operators will simply need to press the brake pedal to stop the tractor and then release it to start driving again.

LU Series Loaders Lift Productivity

Another set of novel options designed specifically for the PowerStar Series are new, factory installed LU Series front loaders. These loaders offer more lifting capacity, greater lifting height, faster cycle times, improved visibility, easier coupling and refined control, according to the manufacturer.

Customers can select the non-self-leveling 650LU, perfect for standard-duty applications, or the mechanical self-leveling 655LU for greater lift capacity. A skid steer style or Euro style quick attach faceplate also can be equipped along with a third function diverter valve to run attachments, like grapple buckets, and a soft ride system to absorb shocks to subsequently reduce fatigue on both the operator and tractor.

For greater stability and lifting power, the loader's attachment point puts its center of gravity closer to the tractor's rear axle. An open center hydraulic system comes standard with a 21.7 gal. per minute (82.1L per minute) implement pump — a 35 percent increase over prior models for greater loader response. Operators will find impressive visibility with sloped arms that match the new hood's contour and linkage located under each arm instead of on top of the 655LU, according to the company.

Loader removal and installation is now even easier with the integration of a standard multi-connection coupler, according to New Holland. This coupler design streamlines the process by enclosing all hydraulic houses into a single housing, enabling quick and simultaneous removal or installation.

To lift productivity, a new joystick is available on Dual Command models. This joystick provides control of more than just the loader, housing buttons to shuttle, shift between Hi and Lo and toggle between preset engine speeds. By enabling the ability to simultaneously lift and shuttle with the same hand during repetitive motions, operators can boost their efficiency.

"We've designed the perfect partner for a PowerStar," Patton said. "When combined with the responsive power and hydraulics these tractors feature — plus their ideal combination of weight, stability and visibility — we're confident operators will be able to lift their productivity to new heights."

Refined VisionView Cab

While the VisionView cab and its ergonomic control layout remain, operators will find new comfort and productivity enhancing features. Along with a new air suspension seat, a new digital instrument cluster provides greater insight into operating parameters and settings. Directly overhead a new super high visibility panel offers outstanding visibility when the loader is raised to full height, like when stacking bales, according to New Holland. To enhance ride smoothness, Comfort Ride cab suspension can be added to Dual Command models for a 25 percent reduction in shock loads that can reach the operator.

