The Bomag BT 30 tamper is a lightweight yet powerful compaction machine ideal for narrow trench backfill and confined area applications. With a compact design, high compaction forces, and versatile frequency settings, it offers precise compaction on various soil types. Built for durability and ease of use, it features a Honda gas engine, vibration-isolated steering handle, and innovative design elements. Scheduled for commercial release in spring 2026.

Weighing less than 70 lbs., the compact design and high compaction forces for the new Bomag BT 30 tamper gives contractors a machine that works in confined area compaction.

Offering a 5.5-in. plate width, superior compaction forces are generated by its 1.8-in. jumping height and variable frequency reaching 790 vpm. Infinitely variable frequency settings allow compaction forces to be adjusted to suit job site conditions, ensuring precise and accurate compaction, according to Bomag.

The new BT 30's lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easier to transport to the job site and maneuver around obstacles or in the trenches, according to Bomag. With its large stroke, variable frequency and ability to compact clay, silty or mixed soils, the BT 30 can be used on a wide range of applications from trench backfilling and foundation preparation to landscaping, hardscaping and pipeline construction.

Built to Last

A simple design means the new Bomag BT 30 tamper is built to withstand rugged rental, commercial and landscaping jobs. It's powered by a Honda 4-stroke gas engine that does not require fuel using special oil-to-gas mixtures. An engine cover protects external components from damage during transit or at the job site. BT 30 design features a two-stage air filter system with self-cleaning air filter to keep particles out of the engine. A dual fuel filter system helps to prevent downtime due to fuel contamination. The design is guaranteed by Bomag's 3-2-1 warranty.

This new Bomag tamper boasts a vibration isolated steering handle that protects the operator's hands and arms from vibration feedback for comfortable operation. Further simplifying transport to/from and around the job site, the handle features a single point lifting device.

The new Bomag BT 30 tamper has planned commercial availability of spring 2026.

For more information, visit bomag.com/us-en

