Buyers Products, a manufacturer of work truck equipment, announced a new municipal flex plow. Operators can "flex" the upper moldboard of the SnowDogg SuperFlex into various positions. This makes it ideal for both urban and expressway use.

Transforming Blade

Two hydraulically-operated pivoting ribs and a tubular pivoting upper crossmember transform the UHMW polyethylene moldboard on-the-fly to adapt to different plowing conditions. Operators can switch between standard, left and right discharges from the cabs of their vehicles. The blade curls down to fit under mailboxes or control light powdery snow, and it opens up to throw loads of heavy snow.

Enhanced Maneuverability

The SuperFlex features a fully boxed A-frame and 3-in. nitride outboard cylinders. This design keeps the plow close to the truck, which gives the plow a tighter turning radius so it can better navigate cramped city streets and other narrow spaces. It also reduces strain on the truck's front axle to minimize vehicle wear and tear. A full-width 4-in. push frame provides rigidity for a sturdy, powerful push.

"The SuperFlex is an extremely versatile addition to our line-up," said Frank Dickinson, manager of municipal sales at Buyers. "Many municipalities don't want to invest in the ultra-specialized uni-directional plows. Either due to budget or convenience, they just want a high speed city/highway plow that can handle anything that's thrown at it. Now we have the perfect solution for them."

Superior Snow Scraping

The SuperFlex features a 304 stainless steel lower moldboard skin with a 4- by 4- by ¾-in. trip edge to protect the equipment from manholes and other hidden obstacles. An adjustable attack angle with a 5/8- by 8-in. cutting edge gives operators precise control over how the plow scrapes the pavement.

Long Lasting Strength

A telescoping 2-point level lift comes standard, as does a 2-1/2-in. king pin with a manganese bronze bushing and grease fitting for easy maintenance. A versatile swivel plate attachment allows municipalities to hitch the plow to a variety of trucks.

The SnowDogg SuperFlex is available for the 2019/2020 season. Optional SnowDogg Illuminator LED plow lights provide bright, long-lasting light with heated lenses that prevent frost build-up. Other optional accessories include illuminated LED sight guides, cast plow shoes, and bolt-on casters.

For more information, visit www.buyersproducts.com.