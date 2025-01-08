Perkins introduces new overhaul kits for 2000 Series engines, offering four options catering to different levels of engine service. Kits provide genuine parts, simplify ordering, extend engine lifespan, and support sustainability efforts. Ready for applications like generators, excavators, and pumps.

Timely engine service helps equipment owners extend the life cycles of their investments, minimize downtime and support sustainability initiatives.

To support these customers, Perkins has introduced four new overhaul kits for six-cylinder Perkins 2000 Series engines that provide budget-friendly alternatives to replace and restore engines to like-new performance.

Available now from Perkins distributors worldwide, the overhaul kits include the genuine Perkins parts needed for technicians to perform progressively complex levels of service, based on running time and condition.

The overhaul kits provide the factory fit and performance of genuine Perkins parts, simplify ordering with a single part number, supply peace of mind with a 12-month standard Perkins warranty and support sustainability initiatives by decreasing the flow of waste to landfills while minimizing the raw materials and energy otherwise required to produce new parts.

Range of Solutions

The copper kit for top end overhaul targets the upper areas of the engine, such as the cylinder head and valve train, to address concerns like increasing compression, preventing oil leakage and contamination, optimizing valve performance and minimizing emissions.

A top end overhaul is typically needed every 8,000 hours though this can vary based on the operational environment and maintenance schedule. The copper kit includes various components such as the cylinder head gasket, head bolt, rocker cover seal, oil filter, fuel filter and thermostats.

The bronze kit is the right solution for maintaining an engine's performance. Designed specifically for engines with 12,000-15,000 hours of operation, this comprehensive kit addresses both top and bottom end components to ensure a thorough refresh of critical engine parts. It tackles wear in gaskets and seals, addresses performance degradation and prepares the engine for heavy usage.

The silver kit offers a more comprehensive engine renewal, designed for engines with 12,000-15,000 hours of use. It includes all the components of the bronze kit plus pistons and cylinder liners. This kit is ideal for engines with significant wear in the pistons or cylinders, substantial drop in engine performance, or preparing for demanding operations, extending the engine's lifespan and improving performance.

The platinum kit is designed for major overhauls typically required within 12,000-15,000 operating hours, to ensure peak performance and extended operational reliability. With everything from the silver kit plus essential components including oil pump, water pump, fuel lift pump, fuel injectors and valve train kit included, the platinum kit is designed to handle major overhauls and prepare the engine for long-lasting performance.

Trusted Support

"Perkins engines are built for the long haul, offering industry-leading performance, reliability durability and value," said Richard Hemmings, Perkins aftermarket general manager. "Our new overhaul kits for the Perkins 2000 Series allow equipment owners to select the precise mix of components they need to revitalize their engines and achieve even greater returns on their investments."

The new overhaul kits for Perkins 2000 Series engines include gaskets, seals, filters, regulators, belts, pistons and rings, valves, sleeves, pumps, injector components, springs and other parts, depending on the package selected.

The overhaul kits are suitable for 13-, 15- and 18-L 2000 Series engines offering power output from 358 up to 470 kW (480-630 hp). Perkins 2000 Series engines are used in applications such as generator sets, hydraulic excavators and large industrial pumps and compressors.

Selecting the appropriate overhaul kit for an engine relies on its running time and current condition. It is important to review the engine's operational maintenance manual and seek guidance from a qualified technician to ensure the correct kit is utilized.

Perkins also offers basic overhaul kits for heritage engines, 400 and 1100 Series engines, and 4000 Series engines.

For more information, visit perkins.com.

