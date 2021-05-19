Terex Cranes is renewing its focus in North America with two new appointments: Jonathan Caldwell to sale representative of tower cranes and Michael Goll to business development manager of rough terrain cranes.

These appointments, which follow the appointment of Andreas Ernst to general manager, Cranes Americas (announced earlier this year) is part of the company's ambitious growth strategy for North America and will build on the strength of its well-established parts and service support team, primarily located in Wilmington, N.C., and supported by factory teams in Fontanafredda and Crespellano, Italy.

Caldwell has assumed responsibility for growing the Terex tower cranes business across North America and looks forward to building and sustaining effective relationships with distributors across the region. Caldwell started in the industry as an application engineer at AmQuip Crane Rentals and is a two-time recipient of the Terex Continuing Education Scholarship (matched each year from AmQuip), offered through the SC&R Foundation, which he used to further his engineering and construction management expertise.

"I'm extremely grateful to Terex for their contribution in helping me further my education and I look forward to applying my knowledge to support the growth of Terex tower cranes, which has a product portfolio that I have long admired — in particular the popular SK hammerhead models."

Goll is responsible for directing the sales strategy for Terex rough terrain cranes and Franna pick & carry cranes across North America, in partnership with growing its distribution network nationwide. Goll has more than 20 years business development experience.

"I look forward to forging strong business relationships with both the internal team as well as our distribution partners and customers. I firmly believe in a 'How may I help make your job easier?' approach, and this along with plans to introduce new rough terrain models to the North American market, will support our ambitious growth plans."

In his most recent position as a business development / regional sales manager of Wiggins Lift Company, Goll created the industrial lift division of high-capacity forklifts as well as establishing a dealer footprint throughout North America to provide them with exposure into the industrial material handling market.

Ernst acknowledges the road ahead for Terex Cranes in North America, "When buying a new machine, key attributes our customers look for are quality, performance and aftermarket support. We are fortunate to have a strong parts and service support team, steeped in experience and knowledge of the industry with long serving team members including Anita Ogle, aftermarket parts manager, who has 36 years with Terex, and Chris Creel, service manager, who has 21 years with Terex. Additionally, the support team in Wilmington has served an average of 20 years in the crane business.

"North America is an important market for Terex Cranes and I am confident that these appointments, backed up by our strong support team, will reinvigorate our presence here and enable us to capitalize on growth opportunities across the region."

For more information, visit www.terex.com/cranes or contact Jonathan Caldwell at Jonathan.Caldwell@terex.com or Michael Goll at Michael.Goll@terex.com.

